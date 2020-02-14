St. Louis University announces medical research grants

A bronze titled “King Saint Louis IX” by Gary Mauro watches over construction workers as they approach the top of St. Francis Xavier College Church on the campus of St. Louis University on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014. Workers were preparing for tuckpointing, stonework repair and replacement of the sacristy roof. McCarthy Building Companies is the general contractor on the project. The parish, originally located at Ninth Street and Lucas Avenue, will celebrate its 175th anniversary in 2016. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen •

Following are some of the medical research grants awarded to area scientists:St. Louis University Schoolof Medicine:The scientist • Nicola Pozzi, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biologyThe grant • $1.96 million from the National Heart, Lung and Blood InstituteThe study • To investigate the role of beta-2 glycoprotein I in antiphospholipid syndrome (APS), a disorder of the immune system.The scientist • John Tavis, professor of molecular microbiology and immunologyThe grant • $1.88 million from the National Institutes for HealthThe study • To study the effects of HBV RNaseH inhibitors on the hepatitis B virus.The scientist • Daniela Salvemini, professor of pharmacology and physiology and director of the Henry and Amelia Nasrallah Center for Neuroscience at St. Louis University, and Susan Farr, professor of geriatric medicine and research health scientist at the St. Louis VAThe grant • $1.3 million from the NIHThe study • To investigate novel therapeutic approaches for traumatic brain injury induced cognitive deficits.The scientist • Yuna M. Ayala, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biologyThe grant • $1.9 million from the NIHThe study • To look at the role of oligomeric TDP-43 aggregate intermediates in ALS and frontotemporal dementia.The scientist • Jaya P. Gnana-Prakasam, assistant professor of ophthalmologyThe grant • $1.8 million from the National Eye Institute of the NIHThe study • To increase understanding of how iron accumulation in the retina alters ketone body synthesis and utilization during diabetes, and to examine whether iron mediated alterations in the ketone metabolism contribute to the progression of diabetic retinopathy.

Want to stay smart about what’s happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I’ll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Union Pacific, which has used the property as a corporate retreat, is selling it as part of cost-cutting measures

In a court filing, the U.S. Trustee’s office said that Americore Holdings CEO Grant White “grossly mismanaged” his business and “has not operated the hospitals in a manner that is consistent with public safety and welfare.”

Union Pacific, which has used the property as a corporate retreat, is selling it as part of cost-cutting measures

St. Ann-based grocer to reduce its debt by more than $400 million under an agreement with a majority of its lenders

The $327 million, 850,000-square-foot Iron Hill development at Chouteau and South Grand calls for stores, apartments, restaurants and one or two hotels.

Bryan Vonderahe spent the money on luxury vehicles, mortgage payments, travel and day-to-day living expenses, prosecutors said.

The change will affect viewers who use a rooftop or indoor antenna. It will not impact cable and satellite subscribers.

Taubman owns or leases 26 regional shopping centers in the United States and Asia, while Simon has stakes in more than 220 malls and other retail properties in the United States and international markets.

More than half the workers who entered their 50s with stable, full-time jobs were laid off or pushed out at least once by age 65, according to one analysis.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — For the past two weeks of a federal trial brought by Missouri’s largest peach farm against German agribusiness giants Ba…

A bronze titled “King Saint Louis IX” by Gary Mauro watches over construction workers as they approach the top of St. Francis Xavier College Church on the campus of St. Louis University on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014. Workers were preparing for tuckpointing, stonework repair and replacement of the sacristy roof. McCarthy Building Companies is the general contractor on the project. The parish, originally located at Ninth Street and Lucas Avenue, will celebrate its 175th anniversary in 2016. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com