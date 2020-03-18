St. Louis to limit gatherings to 10 people after second virus case in the city

City Marshall Tiara Stevenson measures Henry Coffin Jr.’s temperature before he enters City Hall in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic anyone entering City Hall must have their temperature taken to ensure it is below 100.4 degrees. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Colter Peterson

UPDATED at 3: 30 p.m. Wednesday with mayor announcing further restrictions on gatherings. Mayor Lyda Krewson on Wednesday announced the city will ban social gatherings of more than 10 people beginning Thursday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.Krewson announced the measure, which is based on recommendations by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at a press conference at City Hall after reporting the city’s second case of the virus. The restriction on gatherings will take effect Thursday, Krewson said.The mayor announced earlier Wednesday a second case of the coronavirus in the city in a person who had continued to go to work while exhibiting symptoms of the virus. The person is middle aged and is believed to have contracted the virus while traveling abroad, said Jacob Long, spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson. He did not know when the person first exhibited symptoms of the virus or whether the person resides in the city. The mayor’s office declined to release further details, including where in the city the person worked. Health workers will contact any people believed to have had prolonged exposure to the person, Long said. “It would be irresponsible to release information that could be personally identifiable of this patient,” Long said. “We want to be respectful of the employer and the patient’s privacy and have released what information we’re comfortable releasing at this time.”Krewson announced the second case in a tweet Wednesday. The city health department was alerted to the case late Tuesday, she said.”With this case, there’s reason to believe there is community exposure,” she said. “This individual continued to go to work in the City while exhibiting symptoms.”City health employees had not detected any evidence of the person transmitting the virus to others as of Wednesday, Krewson said. Officials were tracing the person’s activity to identify anyone who may have had significant exposure to the virus. “While we still don’t have any detected signs of community transmission at this time, this case underscores the importance of what our healthcare professionals have been telling us,” she said. “If you have ANY cold or flu-like symptoms, don’t go to work & seek medical attention.”On Monday, St. Louis officials confirmed the city’s first case of the coronavirus in a person 20 to 30 years old who recently traveled abroad to a country hard hit by the virus outbreak. The person flew into another state before driving to a St. Louis medical facility on Saturday to be tested. St. Louis University later identified the person as a student who lived off campus. There are four cases in St. Louis County and at least 16 reported statewide. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

