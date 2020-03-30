St. Louis shutting down roads to cars in parks in effort to slow spread of COVID-19

Police tape and chains block the entrance to the tennis courts in Compton Hill Reservoir Park on Monday, March 30, 2020. On Sunday St. Louis city officials announced further restrictions the use of park facilities during the coronavirus pandemic by closing tennis, basketball, pickleball, racquetball and handball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22. Monday marked the start of the second week of the stay at home order in the city of St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, [email protected]

Morning light washes over daffodil blooms in front of some flowering trees in Tower Grove Park on Monday, March 30, 2020. Warm weather has caused many of the trees and plants in the area to flower and bud out. Monday marked the start of the second week of the stay at home order in the city of St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, [email protected]

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis officials on Monday furthered restrictions in some St. Louis parks by closing roads to cars to discourage large crowds and give more space for visitors to spread out an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.All roads inside O’Fallon Park, Willmore Park, Fairground Park and Carondelet Park, except for the commonly used cut-through of Grand Drive, will be closed to traffic, said Jacob Long, spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office. Monday. Some roads and parking lots in Forest Park will also close, but those details have not yet been announced.On Sunday, Tower Grove Park also closed all east-end roads to traffic to give more space for visitors to stay the recommended six feet apart.The additional rules on roads came Monday as St. Louis officials received reports of some large gatherings continuing in parks, including a large party in O’Fallon Park over the weekend that included several reports of gunshots, Long said.

“It was becoming not only a risk of spreading the virus, but a public safety risk,” Long said.St. Louis city officials had previously on Friday closed all city playgrounds, and added to those restrictions Sunday by also shutting down tennis, basketball, pickleball, racquetball and handball courts as well as closing golf cart rentals and roller rinks until at least April 22.“Despite repeated warnings from medical experts to avoid large crowds and social gatherings, we continue to see and get reports of people coming into close contact with each other at our parks during recreational and athletic activities,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson in a press release Sunday.Long said keeping parks open will depend on people following the social distancing guidelines.”We want people to comply,” Long said. “We don’t want to have to close the parks.”

