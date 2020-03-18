St. Louis reports second case of the coronavirus in the city

A sign informs visitors that the St. Louis Zoo is temporarily closed to the public to protect against the spread of the coronavirus on Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS — Officials on Wednesday reported a second case of the coronavirus in the city in a person who had continued to go to work while exhibiting symptoms of the virus. The city health department was alerted to the case late Tuesday, Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a tweet Wednesday. “With this case, there’s reason to believe there is community exposure,” she said. This individual continued to go to work in the City while exhibiting symptoms.”City health employees had not detected any evidence of the person transmitting the virus to others as of Wednesday, Krewson said. “While we still don’t have any detected signs of community transmission at this time, this case underscores the importance of what our healthcare professionals have been telling us,” she said. “If you have ANY cold or flu-like symptoms, don’t go to work & seek medical attention.”This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

The individual who tested positive is in Greene County — the second in the Springfield area — and the case is travel-related, the state says.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

The governor had urged people to stay home and avoid crowds – a request that largely fell on deaf ears, he said.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

Leaders of St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis, agreed on the unified approach

‘It’s not an examination. It’s not a clinic. It’s a collection site.’

Leaders of St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis, agreed on the unified approach

A former St. Louis health director, Pamela Walker, said the slow pace of testing nationwide is due to supply chain shortages of testing kits.

‘It’s not an examination. It’s not a clinic. It’s a collection site.’

A sign informs visitors that the St. Louis Zoo is temporarily closed to the public to protect against the spread of the coronavirus on Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)