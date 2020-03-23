St. Louis reports first COVID-19 death, as St. Charles County, state cases climb

An empty street is illuminated by a streak of sunlight downtown on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in St. Louis. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, federal, city and state officials have urged residents to stay indoors unless necessary and maintain a six-foot distance from one another to prevent the spread of the virus. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Lexi Browning

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis city reported its first death from COVID-19 Monday, as totals of new cases of the disease from the new coronavirus continued to increase across the state. “This should be a wake-up call for all of us,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said a news conference announcing the death. The city’s first death from the disease was a woman her 30s. She tested positive for the virus Sunday, said Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of the city’s department of health. She had not traveled recently, and Echols said it wasn’t clear how she contracted the virus. The city of St. Louis had 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 by Monday afternoon, up from 14 on Sunday. Statewide in Missouri, the number of cases rose to 183 Monday, up from 106 the day before. The death in St. Louis marks at least the fourth death from the disease in the state. St. Charles County also reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon for a total of six. The residents are a male in his 70s and two females, one in her 20s and one in her 80s. The cases are the first community-acquired in the county, meaning they are not travel-related.”These community-acquired cases highlight the extreme importance of social distancing,” a county new release said Monday.St. Charles County officials say they’ve had 18 people test negative, and two more tests are pending at the state public health lab.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

Dr. Mimi Vo says she has repeatedly asked public and private health officials for COVID-19 tests to be done on her patients, but has been denied.

Missouri has had its first death from COVID-19, state officials announced.

Also on Friday, leaders in the Missouri House of Representatives announced that a member of the House had tested positive for COVID-19.

The third case, confirmed late Saturday, is a man in his 20s who traveled to Spain. Officials said he was quarantined since his return.

Of the 38 new cases, six are not travel related, officials said.

The number of Illinois cases soared to 288 from 160 on Tuesday, said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and included a new case in St. Clair County, bringing the total there to three. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri numbers had bounded upward, too, rising to 24 on Wednesday from 15 on Tuesday

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there were 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it’s first death from the coronavirus, a person from the Chicago area.

Missouri’s new cases rose to 28 on Thursday, a stark contrast from Illinois where officials reported 422 cases statewide.

