St. Louis real estate executive named to Bi-State board

A Metro bus driver leaves the 14th Street and Clark Avenue transit station on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — Nate Johnson, an executive at Redkey Realty Leaders, has been named by Gov. Mike Parson to the board of the Bi-State Development Agency.If the appointment wins state Senate confirmation, Johnson, of St. Louis, will replace Aliah Holman, whose term expired. Under state law, she continues to serve until a successor is approved.The 10-member board, made up of five each from Missouri and Illinois, oversees the Metro transit system and other enterprises.

