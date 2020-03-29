St. Louis rapper Murphy Lee is unexpectedly trending on Twitter and all is well

Murphy LeeCourtesy of the artist

It has to be great to trend on Twitter when you least expect it, and you’re not even dead. That’s the case with St. Louis rapper Murphy Lee of St. Lunatics who has been trending all day on Twitter. The reason behind his trending is simply about appreciating the sometimes overlooked St. Louis hip-hop legend.In response to it all, Lee tweeted: “Yall dope. At a time wen all humans could use a lil love. N Yall threw it my way. Well right back to ya. Sheesh yall dont know what this human been going thru but Im actually in a great space at dis quarintined moment.”

Yall dope. At a time wen all humans could use a lil love. N Yall threw it my way. Well right back to ya. Sheesh yall dont know what this human been going thru but Im actually in a great space at dis quarintined moment. Appreciate ya. #2ndtimearound docu/film/album

— MURPHY LEE (@murphylee) March 29, 2020

Meek Mill and XXL magazine weighed in as well.

The year is 2020 and Murphy Lee is trending because people are finally giving him his flowers pic.twitter.com/ymBCiyWa7m

— XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 29, 2020

Yeah he was super nice! https://t.co/EywAUpiQkq

— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) March 29, 2020

In that spirit, here are some of the Grammy winner’s favorite moments on video: And here’s as 2019 special BET did on Lee for its “Finding” mini documentary series.And finally, a brand new song…

Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!

Nick Jonas let Joanna Serenko go, but John Legend added her to his team, stealing her during the moment she was a free agent.

Nick Jonas let Joanna Serenko go, but John Legend added her to his team, stealing her during the moment she was a free agent.

The playlist includes “U Can’t Touch This,” “Survivor,” “In the Air Tonight,” “From a Distance” and “Hands Clean.”

Ramey, who hails from St. Ann, appeared on the show in 2019 as part of John Legend’s team and made it as far as the Top 24.

Joanna Serenko is on new coach Nick Jonas’ team. Serenko won the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition in 2019.

The 18-year-old singer hopes her current time on “The Voice” will further showcase the talent that comes out of St. Louis.

Livestreaming, which is nothing new, has become the primary way artists are staying viable and visible these days.

Allman launches his “We Are Still All Together Tour,” a virtual, online tour. He has partnered with Gibson Guitars, Earthworks Audio and Meyer Sound Lab to set it apart from typical live streaming.

Joanna Serenko is on new coach Nick Jonas’ team. Serenko won the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition in 2019.

YZtheSinger was eliminated during the second night of the show’s Hollywood Week rounds.

Murphy LeeCourtesy of the artist