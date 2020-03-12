St. Louis Public Library cancels all events, programming but buildings still open; county to follow

Looking west down Olive Street from Tucker, the Central Library branch, St. Louis Public Library is in the foreground, Friday, July 27, 2018. photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Hillary Levin

All events at St. Louis Public Library and its branches are suspended until further notice. The buildings remain open, but all programming, author visits, etc. are canceled for the time being. The library sent a news release Thursday afternoon saying its leaders are in discussion with leaders at St. Louis County Library and St. Charles City-County Library.Neither of those systems has announced mass cancellations. A few individual events have been marked canceled on the county website, including Friday’s author event with Erik Larson. More than 700 tickets had been sold.The city library’s news release said: “In keeping with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and other health agencies recommending ‘social distancing’ as a means of preventing the spread of Covid-19, the St. Louis Public Library is temporarily suspending all programming, events, outreach visits and meeting room usage effective immediately and until further notice.”Additionally, SLPL has closed the TapeScape exhibit at Central Library. We apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment caused for our customers and look forward to returning to regular service as soon as possible.”At this time, all SLPL locations remain open during regular hours. Recognizing that this is a rapidly evolving situation, SLPL’s Leadership Team is meeting daily to assess the situation. We are working in conjunction with the leadership teams at St. Louis County Library and St. Charles City-County Library to make coordinated decisions in the best interest of the public. Please check our website for updates.”

