St. Louis police identify human head found in 2018

Demarko Sanders

ST. LOUIS — A human head found in a trash bin in the Baden neighborhood in 2018 was that of a missing Ferguson man, police said Wednesday.Police identified the victim as Demarko Sanders, 39, of the 1700 block of Exuma Drive in Ferguson. Police haven’t said if they have any suspects in Sanders’ death. “This investigation is ongoing. We have nothing further to provide at this time,” St. Louis police Officer Michelle Woodling said in an email.According to a “missing adult” flier from the Missouri Highway Patrol, Sanders was 39 when he was last seen on Sept. 17, 2018. He was “last known to be in the area of Pamplin Avenue,” and he was wearing all black clothing, the patrol said.Nine days later, on the morning of Sept. 26, 2018, someone reported seeing a head in a trash bin in the 900 block of Canaan Avenue. Sanders’ birthday was on Sept. 25.Police said the remains were burned. Investigators from the Homicide Unit, Bomb and Arson and the Medical Examiner’s Office went to the scene. Police weren’t initially sure of the victim’s age or gender.Sanders’ relatives could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Missing adult flier

The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it’s an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.

Nathaniel Hendren, 30, pleaded guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, and apologized to the family of Katlyn Alix.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning and an 18-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Jibri Baker pleaded guilty Friday to murdering his son, Ayden Baker, on April 8, 2017, at home in the 4100 block of South Compton Avenue.

The fall happened Tuesday in the 1000 block of Olive Street. Police say it’s an apparent suicide but one witness said it appears she slipped.

One letter of support for Dr. Brij Vaid prompted St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell to rebuke an assistant prosecutor.

Matthew D. Lieberman was accused of firing a gun while shouting racial slurs at people in two 2017 incidents.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim in Sunday’s accident as Samantha J. Graves, 31.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

Jalin Jefferson, charged with killing 15-year-old Curtis Marshall, showed “blatant indifference to life,” prosecutors said.