St. Louis parking tickets, evictions on hold during response to the coronavirus

Updated with information from the St. Louis Treasurer’s Office.ST. LOUIS — Both parking tickets and evictions will be suspended in St. Louis during the response to the coronavirus pandemic, city leaders announced Monday. Treasurer Tishaura Jones said in a release Monday that all parking meters in the city will be free and no parking tickets will be written through April 6. All deadlines for paying parking fines will also be delayed through April 15 and in-person hearings for parking tickets will be rescheduled, the statement said. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson also announced on social media Monday that she had consulted with St. Louis City Sheriff Vernon Betts, whose office serves eviction notices, and the St. Louis Housing Authority who agreed on a moratorium on evictions until further notice “to ensure individuals can maintain access to housing” during the outbreak.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

