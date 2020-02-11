St. Louis OK in ‘healthiest city’ poll, except for dying too soon

St. Louis is a healthy city, except we die too soon.That’s the finding of the latest list from personal finance website WalletHub — “Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America.”Our relatively hale and hearty burg was ranked No. 62 out of the largest 174 U.S. cities.The city’s biggest problem is a tied-for-last finish in one subcategory, “premature-death rate.” It describes that metric as “years of potential life loss,” but does not identify a reason for the loss of years.Our best showing came in “fitness,” with a No. 40 ranking. The category looked at adults engaged in physical activity; number of fitness and weight-loss centers and fitness trainers; and people taking part in league sports.We were No. 46 in “food,” which checked obesity rate; fruit and vegetable consumption; number of dietitians and nutritionists; and number of farmers’ markets, healthy restaurants and gourmet food stores.We dipped to No. 60 for “green space,” which took into account park acreage, and hiking, biking and walking trails.In “health care” — which included the early-death numbers — we sunk to No. 109. The category also included health-care insurance coverage, mental health; and doctor-visit costs.Here is how our major neighbors placed: Chicago (10); Cincinnati (80); Nashville (83); Springfield, Missouri (116); Kansas City (119); Indianapolis (120); Louisville (128); and Memphis (170).The healthiest city was San Francisco; the unhealthiest, Brownsville, Texas.

