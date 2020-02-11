St. Louis nurse must repay $48,000 for health care fraud

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A nurse from St. Louis was sentenced Monday to probation and ordered to repay $48,669 for her role in billing Medicaid for doctor visits when the doctor was out of the country.U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig also fined advanced practice nurse Donna A. Waldo, 59, of St. Louis, $4,000. Waldo admitted in her guilty plea to a charge of making a false claim in October that she saw a patient in 2014 and falsely billed Medicaid as if Dr. Brij R. Vaid were supervising her. Vaid, who also pleaded guilty in October, admitted that his office, at St. Louis Internal Medicine Inc., billed Medicaid for his treatment of a patient when he was out of the country. Both Waldo and Vaid admitted deliberately closing their eyes “to what would otherwise have been obvious” and taking “deliberate actions” to avoid learning that Medicare and Medicaid were being improperly billed by the practice, their pleas say. Prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed to recommend 21 to 27 months in prison for the same charge at the Feb. 27 sentencing of Vaid, 58, of Ladue.

