🔥St. Louis muny court sets 4-day amnesty period for outstanding warrants🔥

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Municipal Court will hold a four-day warrant amnesty program Feb. 24-27.Defendants with outstanding bench warrants for many types of city ordinance violations can show up in court on those days to pay fines without facing arrest. Defendants also can request payment plans.Those financially unable to pay can request performing community service.Bench warrants are issued for the arrest of people who don’t show up for scheduled court appearances. Such defendants normally can be arrested and forced to pay for bail in addition to a fine for the original charge.The amnesty excludes people charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and prostitution.Judges, prosecutors and court staffers also will review older minor offenses for dismissal when appropriate.The court will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the first three days of the amnesty program and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 27.”We recognize that having an outstanding warrant on your record can create all sorts of barriers to accessing transportation and employment, which are essential to every person,” Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement.