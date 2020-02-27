🔥St. Louis massage therapist charged with sex abuse of client had previous accusation🔥

Bernard Kimple is shown in a booking photo provided by St. Louis police.

ST. LOUIS — A massage therapist criminally accused last week of sexual abuse of a client in Soulard was on probation for a similar charge in 2018, according to police and court records. Bernard E. Kimple, 57, of St. Louis, was charged Feb. 18 with second-degree sexual abuse on accusations that he groped a client during his work at Morgan Ford Massage & Spa in Soulard in January. Kimple is on probation for a municipal sexual misconduct offense from the city of Des Peres from March 2018. In that case, Kimple was working at a Des Peres Massage Envy when a client told police Kimple repeatedly groped her. Kimple was not arrested in the case but pleaded guilty to the municipal charge. The charge was to be dropped if he completed his two-year probation, according to court records.Kimple has been removed from seeing clients at Morgan Ford Massage & Spa while the charges are pending, owner Jennifer Coke said. Coke said she was unaware of the Des Peres municipal case when she hired Kimple.The owner said she is reserving judgement about what happened until the case can be further investigated by police. “We work in a business that involves touching so it’s hard to know what happened or if lines were crossed,” Coke said. “The police are still investigating.”