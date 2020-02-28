St. Louis man serving 25-year term in Soulard homicide wins new trial on appeal

A parking lot at South 9th Street and Geyer Avenue where a man was fatally shot Thursday morning, March 3, 2016. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man serving a 25-year prison sentence for the 2016 shooting death of a man outside a Soulard tavern will receive a new trial because of a judge’s error, a Missouri appeals court has ruled.

Christopher Endicott, of St. Louis, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a man shot in a Soulard parking lot.

The Missouri Court of Appeals for the Eastern District reversed Christopher Endicott’s murder conviction for killing the man in a dispute over giving the victim a ride in an SUV, finding that Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser should have given the jury instructions to consider whether Endicott acted in self-defense on behalf of a friend.”The manifest injustice that may be caused by deficient instructions is not limited to the instruction phase of the trial,” the appeals court wrote in its 3-0 opinion filed Tuesday. “When the jury is incompletely instructed, they are not only ignorant of the relevant law but risk being misled by counsel’s argument.”Endicott killed Jarrett Greene, 37, in the parking lot of Mollys in Soulard about 1:40 a.m. on March 3, 2016, and claimed self-defense because Greene had an unloaded 9mm pistol in his pocket and had racked it shortly before the shooting. The encounter followed a night out by Endicott and his friends.

Jarrett Greene was fatally shot outside a bar in Soulard in March 2016.

Endicott shot Greene at least 10 times, including six in the back after he had fallen to the pavement. He was convicted at his second trial, after a jury four months earlier was deadlocked.As part of Endicott’s appeal, the state argued that trial courts have no obligation to instruct juries on the justification of deadly force, but the appeals court found that Missouri court rules require the self-defense instruction when such evidence is presented at trial.A St. Louis Circuit Court spokesman declined comment, citing Missouri Supreme Court rules restricting judges from commenting on pending cases.Terry Niehoff, who represented Endicott at both murder trials in 2018, said he was “exuberant” over the appeals court’s ruling.Endicott is a 2009 graduate of Lindbergh High School and served in the Air Force from April 2012 to September 2013.Greene had worked for years at St. Louis-area restaurants as a busser, server and bartender, friends and relatives have said. He was the middle of three brothers and had attended Bethel Lutheran School before dropping out and getting his GED.

