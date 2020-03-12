St. Louis man guilty in 2017 killing of woman whose body was found in Illinois landfill

St. Louis police investigate after a body was discovered at a landfill in Marissa on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Photo courtesy KTVI

Photo courtesy of KTVI

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was found guilty Wednesday in the 2017 murder of a woman whose body was dumped in a Metro East landfill.After more than three hours of deliberation, jurors found Paulren Stepter, 54, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Jan. 27, 2017, shooting death of Brandy Morrison, 23, of St. Louis.Authorities said Stepter shot Morrison in the head, killing her in his home in the 6100 block of Laura Avenue, before dumping her corpse in a bin nearby. Police tracked the trash collection route to a landfill in Marissa, about 30 miles southeast of St. Louis, where police found her body a few days later.Jurors on Wednesday acquitted Stepter of abandoning Morrison’s body and evidence tampering.

Brandy Morrison was reported missing Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

Courtney Williams, 43, who also lived at the house on Laura, testified against Stepter at this week’s trial. He was originally charged with helping Stepter dump Morrison’s body, but prosecutors dropped his charges in exchange for his testimony.Prosecutors said witnesses reported hearing gunshots from the basement and later seeing Williams’ vehicle parked behind the house with its trunk open. Witnesses also said they saw Stepter with a gun earlier that day.

Paulren Stepter, of St. Louis, was charged with a third murder in three decades. He was found not guilty in a 1986 murder, but faces charges in killings in 2016 and 2017.

Stepter’s defense lawyers argued prosecutors failed to prove their case because there were no witnesses to the shooting; they also said Williams had motive to lie to protect himself.

Courtney Williams, of St. Louis, was charged with abandonment of a corpse in connection with the death of Brandy Morrison. Prosecutors later dismissed charges against Williams in exchange for his testimony against Paulren Stepter.

Stepter is also awaiting trial in a December 2016 killing in St. Louis, his third murder case. Stepter is accused of fatally shooting Arnold Adams, 40, in the city’s Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.In 1987, Stepter was sentenced to 30 years without parole for first-degree murder and first-degree assault convictions in a shooting a year earlier that left a woman dead and a man wounded. That shooting happened after a quarrel over Stepter’s then-girlfriend. The Missouri Supreme Court later overturned the conviction, and Stepter was found not guilty when the case was retried.Sentencing for Stepter in Morrison’s death is set for April 24 before Circuit Judge Scott Millikan. Stepter will be sentenced to life in prison without parole, the mandatory term for first-degree murder when the death penalty is not sought.

