St. Louis man gets life without parole for 2014 murder of Ethiopian refugee

Abdulrauf Kalid, third from the right, was fatally shot in 2014 in St. Louis. He was an Ethiopian refugee working to bring his wife Kuzeyma, daughter Samira and son Omar to the United States. Photo provided by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office

Antonio Muldrew is escorted out of the courtroom on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the end of the first day of his murder trial at the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis. Muldrew ultimately was convicted of killing Abdulrauf Kadir in a convenience store on Chippewa Street on July 6, 2014. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Friends and volunteers who knew Abdulrauf Kadir lower his body into a grave at Lakewood Park Cemetery on Tuesday, July 8, 2014, in accordance with Muslim law. Kadir was shot to death in an apparent robbery at a Dutchtown convenience store on Sunday. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A judge on Thursday sentenced a St. Louis man to life in prison without parole for the fatal convenience store shooting of an Ethiopian refugee who was working two jobs to bring his family to the U.S.Antonio Muldrew, 41, shot Abdulrauf Kadir in the chest on July 6, 2014. He then stole lottery tickets, cash and a 9mm pistol from behind the counter as Kadir pleaded for his life and told Muldrew of his intention to rescue his wife and two young children from a refugee camp in Kenya. When Kadir, 32, sought help from customers, Muldrew killed him with two shots to the head, a surveillance video showed.Jurors found Muldrew guilty last month of first-degree murder, robbery, assault and three counts of armed criminal action. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt led the prosecution team and in court Thursday asked for consecutive life sentences, saying that by killing Kadir, Muldrew had also “snuffed out” the dreams of his family, who were not able to travel to the U.S. for the sentencing. “The defendant just simply didn’t care. He cared about the money. And the lottery tickets.”Muldrew’s public defender, Sharon Turlington, said the case represents a “failure of the criminal justice system,” citing Muldrew’s intellectual disabilities and mental illness.Assistant Attorney General Christine Krug responded that two of three mental health evaluations found Muldrew competent to proceed, adding his actions to cover up the crime belie any claims of an intellectual disability.Muldrew’s relatives said after the hearing that he suffers from bipolar disorder and is schizophrenic.His aunt, Joyce Muldrew, acknowledged that he committed the crime but said he was off his medications and “mentally, he was not there.”Kadir had been in the country just eight months. His killing shocked the immigrant community, which has suffered a series of other deaths in store robberies in recent years.Muldrew has fathered 13 children, including one born just weeks after the crime. Turlington told jurors that he was desperate for money to support his pregnant girlfriend when he robbed Kadir’s cousin’s corner market at 3404 Chippewa Street.

Sarah Pratcher (right) signs the memorial with her friend Mary Bledsoe outside the closed convenience store on Tuesday, July 8, 2014, where store clerk Abdulrauf Kadir, an Ethiopian refugee was shot and killed Sunday in an apparent robbery. “He was a good person,” said Pratcher. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Dotoo Nebi of St. Cloud, Minn., an uncle of Abdulrauf Kadir, mourns at the burial of his nephew at Lakewood Park Cemetery on Tuesday, July 8, 2014. Kadir, who worked as a store clerk, was shot to death in an apparent robbery at a Dutchtown convenience store on Sunday. Police arrested Antonio E. Muldrew, 36, on Monday for the crime. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

