St. Louis man gets life term for killing 3-month-old son

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man received a life prison term plus 10 years Friday after admitting that he smothered his 3-month-old son in 2017.Jibri Baker, 26, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault for suffocating his son Ayden Baker on April 4, 2017, at home in the 4100 block of South Compton Avenue.

Jibri Baker, of St. Louis, was charged with murder in the death of his 3-month-old son, Ayden Baker. Police say he suffocated the boy.

His plea agreement was for a life term — calculated at 30 years — for second-degree murder and 10 more years on an additional count of first-degree assault.Baker told detectives he first tried to kill his son, Ayden Baker, by pushing the infant’s head into a bed, police and prosecutors said. The boy stopped moving after several minutes and Baker turned the boy over, believing he was dead. But Ayden took a breath, and Baker tried again, holding the boy’s nostrils and mouth closed until the child died.

Ayden Baker was found dead in his father’s St. Louis home on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Police have charged the father, Jibiri Baker, with murder. Photo provided by family

family photo

The boy was found early on the morning of April 8, 2017, but police believe he may have died the day before.Circuit Judge Paula Perkins Bryant accepted Baker’s plea agreement and sentenced him Friday.Robin McCarty, an aunt of Ayden’s mother, Erin Rideout, said in court that she only held Ayden once and recalls saying, “It’s like holding heaven in my arms, he’s so beautiful. I didn’t want to let him go.”McCarty told the judge the pain and sadness she felt the day of Ayden’s death will never leave her.”What that baby endured at the hands of his father is what lingers in my mind then and today,” she said.Rideout’s relatives have previously told the Post-Dispatch that Rideout and Baker shared custody of three boys after splitting up before Ayden was born.Baker’s lawyer, Brian Horneyer, said Baker apologized Friday in court, talked of his newfound religious convictions and his intention “to use his time in prison to make amends.”

Emily Paul was charged in April 2017 with first-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend’s 3-month-old son. Police say she encouraged the infant’s father to kill him.

A first-degree murder charge is still pending against Baker’s then-girlfriend, Emily Paul, 30, of Columbia, Missouri. She’s accused of persuading Baker to kill Ayden. Police searched the couple’s cellphones and found “messages indicating Emily Paul aided and encouraged the suffocation death” of Ayden, court documents said.A search warrant for Baker’s cellphone said Baker had called Paul after killing Ayden but before contacting police.Baker’s phone history showed Paul had sent Baker “information in regards to establishing conjugal visits with him in prison,” which she initially denied to police, the search warrant said.Paul’s first-degree murder trial is scheduled for Aug. 10 before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Hogan.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

The 11-year-old gave birth in the bathtub of a St. Charles home. The newborn is in intensive care as a criminal case proceeds against three people.

CREVE COEUR — A pedestrian who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on Friday has been identified as Robert Hentz, 60, of O’Fallon, …

At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.

Deron Mitchell Jr., 18, of Overland, pleaded guilty Wednesday and Deandre Darnell Moore, 25, of St. Louis, pleaded last week to federal charges.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning and an 18-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Police in St. Peters began an investigation in December when the camera was found mounted to a window of a home, court records show.