St. Louis man gets 12-year prison term in ‘murder mom’ conspiracy case

Police investigate a shooting in Barrett Brothers Park near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and St. Louis Avenue early on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2013. The victim was later identified as James Moore, 16. Photo by Erik M. Lunsford elunsford@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — The last of five defendants charged in a conspiracy to murder two witnesses to a teen’s shooting death in 2013 has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors.Tyrell Davidson, 23, received a 12-year prison term Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Prosecutors dismissed eight other counts against Davidson including first-degree murder and witness tampering. Davidson was given credit for time served in jail.Davidson had been set for trial later this month. His public defender could not be reached for comment Monday.Charges against Davidson’s four co-defendants were dismissed in September 2018 after a St. Louis detective’s brain cancer diagnosis left him unable to testify. The detective later died.Among city prosecutors, the case had been informally labeled the “murder mom” case because Latashia Mopkins was accused of orchestrating the murders of two witnesses against her son Davidson. Davidson’s guilty pleas Friday were to charges of murdering Chauncey Brown, 16, on Sept. 27, 2013. Davidson was 16 at the time of Brown’s death.Within seven months of Brown’s death, two potential witnesses to that killing were fatally shot. They were James Moore, 16, fatally shot on Oct. 22, 2013, and Noah Barnes, 16, killed in April 2014.The cases against the five defendants were handled by the attorney general’s office instead of the circuit attorney’s office because of a conflict of interest in the case.

