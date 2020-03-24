St. Louis man dies from wounds in shootout with Franklin County deputies

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man wounded in a shootout Saturday with Franklin County sheriff’s deputies has died of his injuries.The man, 21, of St. Louis, shot and wounded two Franklin County sheriff’s deputies before they returned fire and wounded him, authorities said.Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a press release Tuesday that the man died on Sunday. Pelton would not identify him, citing an ongoing investigation.At about 9: 45 p.m. Saturday, a Franklin County deputy tried to stop a 2007 Honda CRV, authorities said. The driver refused to stop and fled east along Highway AT.The suspect pulled in a business parking lot near the Highway 100 and Interstate 44, officials said. As two deputies in separate vehicles pulled onto the parking lot, the driver got out and started shooting into the deputies’ cars.One deputy was shot in the shoulder and the other was shot in the arm and the shoulder. Neither one’s injuries were considered life-threatening. Joel Currier • 314-340-8132@joelcurrier on Twitterjcurrier@post-dispatch.com

