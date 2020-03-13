St. Louis man charged with murder in Illinois

BELLEVILLE — A St. Louis man is accused of fatally shooting an East St. Louis man, Illinois State Police announced Friday. Danaum L. Walker, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing Tuesday of Malcolm Frazier, 26, with a handgun on the 600 block of Alhambra Court in East St. Louis. Walker’s bond was set at $1 million. He is in custody at Saint Clair County Jail.East St. Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police are investigating Frazier’s killing.

Three people tried to rob a man in 2018 using a fake Facebook page as bait, authorities say. One of them was fatally shot during the robbery attempt.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Feb. 24, authorities said.

Ashley Evans, 33, was charged Monday in the death last month of 30-year-old Emily Coffey, according to police and charging documents.

Kevin Perkins is facing charges of second-degree murder, knowingly burning and tampering with evidence.

Police arrested 123 people under the St. Louis ordinance against blocking traffic and “failure to disperse,” which the judge found to be unconstitutional.

The parents of Krystofer M. Batsell, who was killed in the November pursuit, claim in their lawsuit that officers ignored two orders to end the chase

Donté Lorenzo McGary was sentenced Friday to up to 30 years in the shooting death last year of Demetrius L. Stewart.

The 37-year-old man was shot by the Taser on Tuesday when he struggled with deputies who were serving a restraining order.

A car crashed into the side of the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church where voters were supposed to cast their ballot Tuesday morning.

The 19-year-old woman was not conscious or breathing when St. Louis officers responded Friday evening.