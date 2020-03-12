St. Louis man charged with backing truck into city polling place and making threats

A voter walks toward the sidewalk after learning that polling at Friendly Temple has been relocated on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in north St. Louis. Photo by Rachel Ellis. rellis@post-dispatch.com.

Rachel Ellis

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Thursday charged a St. Louis man with backing his truck into a polling place during Tuesday’s presidential primary, then entering the building and yelling threats.James A. Rowell, 62, was charged with a felony count of making a terrorist threat and two counts of committing election offenses.According to witnesses and charges, Rowell used his truck to back into the Friendly Temple Church in the 5500 block of Martin Luther King Drive. Witnesses said he began throwing tables and chairs, and poured water on workers and voting machines.

A man backed into the railing with his truck at Friendly Temple on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in north St. Louis. The railing went through the wall to the inside. Photo by Rachel Ellis. rellis@post-dispatch.com.

Rachel Ellis

A witness told police that once inside, Rowell yelled, “Ain’t nobody voting here today! I have the ability to kill everyone!”Poll workers told police Rowell damaged two electronic voting machines, rendering them inoperable and prompting officials to suspend voting there.The man’s truck caused minor damage, smashing part of the railing and dislodging part of a brick wall, an election official told the Post-Dispatch.Police arrived and took Rowell into custody. Charges say Rowell caused damage exceeding $1,000.

Election Judge Charles Hickerson, 74, of Florissant, sits in a chair inside of Friendly Temple on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in north St. Louis. Behind him is the kitchen where he and seven other people had to barricade themselves when a man came inside and started flipping tables and chairs on election day. Photo by Rachel Ellis. rellis@post-dispatch.com.

Rachel Ellis

The polling place was moved to Pierre Laclede Junior Career Academy, 5821 Kennerly Avenue, about a mile away in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.Court documents did not indicate if he had a lawyer.

The woman was the driver of a car carrying five people, including toddlers, when the gunfire began Thursday.

The restaurant owner said the fire started with frying oil.

Donté Lorenzo McGary was sentenced Friday to up to 30 years in the shooting death last year of Demetrius L. Stewart.

Three people tried to rob a man in 2018 using a fake Facebook page as bait, authorities say. One of them was fatally shot during the robbery attempt.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Feb. 24, authorities said.

Police arrested 123 people under the St. Louis ordinance against blocking traffic and “failure to disperse,” which the judge found to be unconstitutional.

Ashley Evans, 33, was charged Monday in the death last month of 30-year-old Emily Coffey, according to police and charging documents.

The woman was the driver of a car carrying five people, including toddlers, when the gunfire began Thursday.

Kevin Perkins is facing charges of second-degree murder, knowingly burning and tampering with evidence.

Autopsy results for Gerald R. Hechenberger are to be released next week, according to the Perry County coroner.