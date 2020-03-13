St. Louis man acquitted of murder gets five years for gun crime

ST. LOUIS — A man acquitted of murder in January was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for a related gun conviction.Terrance Williams, 30, pleaded guilty Friday to unlawful use of a weapon. Circuit Judge Michael Mullen sentenced him to five years in prison with credit for time served in jail.Jurors in January returned not guilty verdicts on several counts in the June 2017 homicide of Gentrail Wafford, 35. Williams claimed self-defense in killing Wofford but could not legally possess a gun because of he has a felony criminal record.

