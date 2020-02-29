St. Louis man acquitted in killing stemming from alleged drug deal

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was acquitted Friday in what authorities have described as a deadly drug deal in the city’s Dutchtown neighborhood.Jurors deliberated for about eight hours before returning not guilty verdicts for Frederick Roberson on counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Frederick Roberson, of St. Louis, has been charged in connection with the shooting death of Jordan Boyd, 20, on Dec. 4, 2017.

Roberson, 27, stood trial on charges of fatally shooting Jordan Boyd, 20, in December 2017 in the 4700 block of South Spring Avenue.Murder and other charges are still pending against a co-defendant, Tylor Fothen, 21, who is accused of setting up the drug deal.

Tyler Fothen, of St. Louis, was charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the death of Jordan Boyd, who was gunned down in the Dutchtown neighborhood on Dec. 4, 2017.

