St. Louis’ major library systems announce closings

Lighted stacks of books are a new feature in the Business, Government and Law Room of the library. The St. Louis media got a sneak preview of the downtown St. Louis Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012, before the re-opening on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012. Photo by J.B. Forbes jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

The St. Louis Public Library and St. Louis County Library announced they are closing until further notice due to the coronavirus. The St. Charles City-County Library is also closing until April 5.The St. Louis city system will close all 16 locations starting at 6 p.m. Monday. The county system said it will close all 20 libraries as of Tuesday. The St. Charles system closes at 5 p.m. Monday.All three systems said due dates on materials will be extended during the closure and that holds will be left in place on materials.Customers are asked not to return physical materials until the libraries re-open. Due dates on materials will be extended during the closure. All holds will be left in place until the libraries reopen.Book drops will not be available.Library users can access digital and online resources such as ebooks, audiobooks, movies, and TV shows. Check the libraries’ websites for details.Library cards due to expire during the closings will still be available for online use. St. Charles County residents can apply for a library card online and use the temporary card to access the elibrary for 90 days, it said in a press release.

