St. Louis’ Jeremiah Johnson’s new album is a hit on Billboard’s Blues Albums chart

Jeremiah Johnson

Jeremiah Johnson’s new album “Heaven’s to Betsy” is looking like a hit. The album from the St. Louis singer and guitarist debuted at No. 3 on Billboard magazine’s Blues Albums chart. It’s his fourth album to hit top ten of the chart, and his highest placing on the chart.

Kevin C. Johnson

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Songs from the new album will get their first live performance this weekend at Off Broadway.

Photo by Angela Renee Girardier