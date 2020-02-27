🔥St. Louis house prices post 5.35% gain, which is most in 3 years🔥

St. Louis area house prices appeared to get a boost from last year’s falling interest rates. A 5.35% rise in a government price index during 2019 was the second-biggest since the housing recovery began in 2012.The St. Louis figure, for a seasonally adjusted purchase-only index from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, was slightly above the 5.1% price rise nationwide. In the fourth quarter of 2019, prices rose 1.9% in metro St. Louis and 1.3% nationwide.

The last year St. Louis house prices outperformed the national average was in 2016, when the metro area’s index rose 6.4%.The FHFA said Boise, Idaho, had the hottest housing market among the 100 largest U.S. metro areas. Prices there rose 12.7%. Albany, New York, brought up the rear with a decline of 1.8%.St. Louis area housing prices have now risen for eight straight years. Area home values are up 43% since they hit bottom in 2012, and 17% above the pre-recession peak in early 2007.If the index is adjusted for inflation, however, St. Louis area housing prices remain 7% below their 2007 peak.

