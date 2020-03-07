St. Louis Hills renter makes major changes to her vintage apartment

Lilly Huxhold’s apartment was a blank space before she moved in. Now, it’s filled with a carefully curated selection of plants, knickknacks and books. She spends most of her time here, in her living room, where she has a record player and an Amazon Alexa connected to her hi-fi stereo system.

A shelf above her desk holds knickknacks collected by Huxhold. A native of St. Louis county, Huxhold displays a stylized poster of the 2017 solar eclipse. She lived in her 1949 one-bedroom apartment for just over a year.

Huxhold found this large wooden dresser at Future Ancestor in the Shaw neighborhood. Her dad decided to hire a moving company when Huxold moved into this apartment because the dresser is so heavy.

Most renters wouldn’t even dream about painting their apartments, but Huxhold took that one step further. She painted her dining room black. The dark shade frames objects she’s hung on the walls, like this air plant.

The bathroom in Huxhold’s apartment features a seafoam green tile, one of her favorite colors. “I won the South City lottery of tile colors,” she said. Perfume bottles, live plants and floral arrangements decorate the serene space.

Floral themes fill the house with prints of leaves hanging on the walls of the bedroom in Huxhold’s apartment. Most of her plants are live, but her bedroom has several plastic plants due to the cooler temperature in this section of her apartment.

A dark, forest green color covers the walls of Huxhold’s bedroom. Before she moved in, the floors were carpeted. She ripped up the carpet to expose these hardwood floors after watching a YouTube tutorial.

Huxhold’s apartment looks out over Willmore Park, where the leaves haven’t begun returning yet. Despite this, her apartment is full of life, with plants basking in the sun of her south-facing window. Her favorite plant is a monstera (right), which she refers to as a “Swiss cheese plant.”

This wall of shelving is an installation Huxhold and her father added. When she’s bored, she likes to take everything down and rearrange it all, including the shelf positioning. Before she purchased a desk, her Apple iMac sat on a waist-height shelf near the window.

When Huxhold moved into her apartment, her bathroom vanity was in disrepair. She and her landlord talked about replacing it, and she was able to convince him to install a modern, white option from Ikea. It wasn’t her landlord’s first choice, but she told him how it could potentially increase the value of the building.

Most renters wouldn’t spend their weekends ripping up old carpet, painting molding and installing lighting fixtures, but Lilly Huxhold isn’t your average renter. She has only lived in her 1949 one-bedroom apartment in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood for just over a year, but her changes have been major.Huxhold moved into her current apartment after renting a two-bedroom place for six years from the same landlord. Before she even moved into her new space, she knew the carpeting in the bedroom had to go. Even though her landlord was planning to refinish the floors, she decided to make a move even sooner. So, she ripped up the old carpeting without telling her landlord.“I’m a little impatient,” Huxhold says. “People told me to never do that, but I was like, ‘I could have hardwood floors in an hour.’”Her renovations didn’t stop at the floors, though. Huxhold replaced light fixtures, replaced the bathroom vanity, hung entire walls of shelving and, most noticeably, painted the walls and trim. These were the kinds of changes she couldn’t have done without a seven-year history as a good tenant with her landlord. Even then, her landlord took some convincing, especially when she asked to paint her dining room walls black.“He looked visibly sad,” Huxhold says. “And then he was like, ‘What about this nice beige color?’”But Huxhold was persistent. She got the landlord to agree to her black walls as long as she agreed to paint over them when she moved out.It may seem daunting to paint a small space like Huxhold’s dining room the darkest of all colors. Interior design television shows and magazines have told us for decades that painting a room bright, soft colors will open the space up and make it seem larger.Huxhold didn’t want that, though. She’s always craved the dark, even as a child.“I used to sleep in closets when I was little,” Huxhold says. “I try to follow the rules of the house where you lean into the space. So, if you have this room that’s really bright, you don’t want to go super dark — you’re fighting what it is naturally.”And vice versa. Huxhold’s dining room is an interior, windowless pass-through room. It was dark to begin with, so adding some drama to the walls makes it feel cozy and warm, instead of stark. If she did it again, she would have gone even further.“I probably would have painted the ceiling black to make it feel even more cavernous,” Huxhold says.Huxhold’s whole apartment isn’t black, however. Adjoining the dining room is a bright, white living room filled with the millennial essentials — potted plants, thrifted vinyl records and Scandinavian design. Her plant collection started five years ago with an aloe, but her love for music is genetic.“My dad probably had more fun setting up the (hi-fi record system) than I did, even though it was my birthday present,” Huxhold says.She spends most of her time here. It’s a work and play area. Huxhold doesn’t have a home office, so when she works from home, which is often, she works in the living room. She said she usually spreads her work out on the soft, low-pile rug, where she’s surrounded by monsteras, jade plants and cacti.“I collect them, even though I probably kill them more than I keep them,” Huxhold says. “I think they just make places feel more homey, especially in winter.”She placed many of her plants on a full wall of white metal shelving, another change she made to the space. They’re mixed in between travel trinkets, photographs and books organized by color rather than author or subject.Huxhold says most of her household items come from Ikea or Target, but she’s trying to branch out with her purchases. The centerpiece of her living room, a vintage circular wooden coffee table, came from the Green Shag Market, an antique store that carries lots of midcentury modern items.“I’m really trying to focus on getting things from local makers,” Huxhold says.Her largest secondhand find was the six-drawer dresser, which she found at Future Ancestor, a vintage furniture and clothing store in the Shaw neighborhood. Sitting atop the midcentury commode is a brass table lamp Huxhold also found while secondhand shopping.When she first moved into her own space, Huxhold considered herself a minimalist. She kept few possessions and kept her apartment clear of clutter. Now, with her vintage trinkets and dozens of plants, she may not be a maximalist, but she does consider herself to be an “intentionalist” — someone who designs with intentions.“I love knickknacks, but I’m trying to focus on not filling my space with things just to fill it with things,” Huxhold says.She’s had plans for her apartment since before she moved in, and she’s not finished yet. She hopes to tackle painting her living room next.

Lilly Huxhold poses for a portrait in her St. Louis Hills apartment on Friday, Feb 14, 2020. Huxhold has built a relationship with her landlord through years of renting so she can customize her apartment. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Lilly HuxholdAge • 28Home • St. Louis HillsOccupation • Digital art director for World Wide Technology

