St. Louis grocery bus picks new chief, 23 years old

Quinton Ward, 23, the new executive director of the St. Louis Metro Market, poses on Thurday, Feb. 6, 2020, with the grocery bus that sells healthy food in neighborhoods where there are few choices for good food.

Quinton Ward, 23, the new executive director of the St. Louis Metro Market, poses on Thurday, Feb. 6, 2020, with the grocery bus that sells healthy food in neighborhoods where there are few choices for good food. The bus is undergoing modifications and will be back in operation in April. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Quinton Ward, 23, the new executive director of the St. Louis Metro Market, talks on the phone on Thurday, Feb. 6, 2020, next to the grocery bus that sells healthy food in neighborhoods where there are few choices for good food. The bus is undergoing modifications and will be back in operation in April. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Quinton Ward was buying groceries one day last summer when he learned he was a candidate to lead the nonprofit St. Louis Metro Market, which has converted a bus into a grocery store and serves communities with poor access to fresh, healthy food. “I kind of was in awe,” said Ward, who has worked at the organization for three years, starting as a fellow.Ward, 23, grew up in Spanish Lake. He knows the neighborhoods the bus frequents, where there are often more take-out restaurants and corner stores than grocers.“We’re going directly to the communities that need us,” he said.When the project launched roughly seven years ago, it made one stop in St. Louis’s Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The bus, which operates from May until Thanksgiving, now makes eight stops in St. Louis and St. Louis County.Ward said he loves seeing people discover the bus, learning what they are cooking, and building a relationship with shoppers. The intimacy of a one-aisle grocery store means that staff can focus on its customers.“This is bigger than just selling groceries,” Ward said. “This is community building.”Ward recently finished his bachelor’s degree in fine arts at Webster University, specializing in graphic design. He also spent time as a researcher for the St. Louis Zoo helping to design educational programming.Former Metro Market Executive Director Lucas Signorelli said when Ward interviewed for the fellowship with the market, they had already chosen another candidate.But Signorelli said he was surprised by Ward’s ideas.Ward left such an impression that Signorelli immediately went back to the St. Louis Scholarship Foundation, which helps pay for the position, to ask if they could have two fellows that year, instead of one.Last year, the Metro Market announced that Signorelli would move to the organization’s board of directors. He and his wife wanted to start a family. He said he hoped to open his own insurance business.Signorelli, one of the Metro Market’s first employees, said he is relieved that the organization is finally in a place where he can step aside.He knows this wasn’t always the case. Signorelli said he remembers the 100-hour weeks, the scorching St. Louis summers and the organization’s financial struggles.“There were barely any of us working on the team. If any one of us left, we would have been seriously in trouble,” Signorelli said.In November, on his last day at the bus, Signorelli said he was at a stop in Ferguson, standing about 50 yards away watching customers come and go. He saw Ward and the rest of the team taking care of the business. It was just fine without him.Signorelli welled up with tears.”It definitely made me feel extremely proud,” he said. “It definitely made me smile and say ‘It’s gonna be okay.'”The market announced in December that Ward would be its new executive director. “Quinton has all of the necessary intangible qualities required for success,” it said.He officially started the job this month.The path forward won’t be easy: The organization only owns one bus. It’s old, expensive to maintain and occasionally breaks down.But the future is now in Ward’s hands.

