St. Louis’ first death from COVID-19 was a Red Cross employee, two co-workers also infected

Jazmond Dixon, 31, was the first person in St. Louis to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Courtesy of Belafae Johnson Jr.

ST. LOUIS — A woman in her 30s who was the city’s first death from COVID-19 was an employee of the American Red Cross in St. Louis, where two other co-workers have also been infected with the virus. The woman who died, identified by family as Jazmond Dixon, 31, was a biomedical services employee who worked in a non-public facing job at the Lindell Avenue location of the Red Cross in St. Louis. One other employee who worked in the same building also tested positive for the virus and another staff member is presumed to be positive through a medical assessment, but has not been tested, according to a statement from the American Red Cross Missouri-Arkansas Region Tuesday.”None of these individuals came into contact with donors or other members of the public as part of their daily job duties,” the statement said. The Red Cross ordered a deep cleaning of the building on Lindell Avenue where the employees worked to prevent any further spread of the virus, according to the statement. “We want to emphasize that donating blood is a safe process and that Red Cross staff already adhere to the highest standards of safety and infection control,” the statement said.The Red Cross had previously started asking all of those at blood donation centers – both staff and donors – to use hand sanitizer before entering a blood drive, along with other safety measures. “The need for blood is constant and will continue throughout this outbreak,” the statement said Tuesday. “Volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need.”Dixon became St. Louis’ first death from COVID-19 when she died Sunday evening. Her cousin, Belafae Johnson Jr., told the Post-Dispatch Dixon went to a St. Louis urgent care facility on March 17 with flu-like symptoms. Staff there told her to go to a hospital emergency room, where she was admitted, he said.By Thursday, Dixon was put on a ventilator because her oxygen levels had dropped, and by Friday her test results came back positive for COVID-19, Johnson said. She died two days later. Johnson said the family knew of no underlying health issues affecting Dixon.He described his cousin as loyal to her family and “the life of the party.” She also helped take care of her mother, Johnson said. The 31-year-old’s family cannot have the big funeral that Dixon “should have,” her cousin said, because of social distancing limitations set to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report.

Less than a week ago Jazmond Dixon, 31, went to an urgent care for flu-like symptoms. She died Sunday.

