St. Louis Fire Department’s role on reality TV show on hold pending federal review

A cameraman for the “Live Rescue” television show documents the scene as St. Louis firefighters put out a fire at a vacant building in the 5900 block of Minerva Avenue on Monday, Aug. 5 , 2019. One firefighter sustained a minor injury. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department’s participation in the A&E television show “Live Rescue” was suspended this week after federal officials launched a review of patient privacy on the show.St. Louis city officials received the letter Wednesday announcing that the Office of Civil Rights for U.S. Health and Human Services was reviewing the fire department’s role on the show for possible violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. The act, commonly known as HIPAA, prohibits medical providers from exposing patient health information without consent. The department’s participation on the show is suspended until the department can adhere with the compliance review, said Jacob Long, a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson. “Live Rescue” is a reality series that features “almost live” feeds of fire crews and emergency medical service units in seven U.S. cities.

“Live Rescue” will premiere at 8 p.m. central time on A&E. The show will feature live footage of the St. Louis Fire Department for eight weeks. Photo courtesy of Big Fish Entertainment.

There are pre-taped segments but a big draw of the show is the “almost live” footage of emergency responses that airs on a short delay after its filmed. Since the show’s premiere in April, viewership has reached highs of at least 1.3 million some weeks, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Recent “media reports” indicate the city is likely not in compliance with HIPAA, HHS officials told the city in a letter that arrived about three weeks after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch published a story on the show that included privacy concerns.St. Louis resident Dana Love was quoted in the story describing how she was filmed without her consent after she was injured in an October car crash. Love was in intense back pain waiting for an EMS crew to arrive at the scene of the crash in the Southampton neighborhood. When an ambulance pulled up, she said she saw the TV crew’s lighting man and a television camera get out of the ambulance before she could spot a paramedic. Her sister on scene began yelling for the cameras to move away, but Love said they continued filming and she remembers them following her into the ambulance as she received medical treatment.Her segment never aired, likely because she never signed a release, St. Louis fire spokesman Garon Mosby said. Show producers said their policy dictates that they can’t film people inside ambulances without patient authorization. They also won’t film in a private residence without a consent form, a spokesperson for the show told the Post-Dispatch last month. Long said St. Louis fire officials believe they have stayed in compliance with HIPAA rules throughout the filming of the show by getting consent from people who are featured. In a December interview with the Post-Dispatch, St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson acknowledged there had been moments when the camera crews got too close, but he said those had all been addressed and the crews would step back as soon as a patient objected to being filmed.”If there’s ever a question of privacy, then it’s no problem, that call doesn’t make the show,” he said.City leaders approved “Live Rescue” and the department signed an agreement with the show’s producer, Big Fish Entertainment, in April. The city receives no money from the deal and the department is contractually allowed to review all footage before it airs and make cuts.In the department’s agreement with the producers, the department agreed to assume legal responsibility for any HIPAA violation, while the show agreed to compensate the city for any legal action and carries a $1 million commercial liability insurance policy.HIPAA violations can result in mandates to correct any privacy violations and, in some cases, a fine or settlement. U.S. Health and Human Services, which enforces HIPAA, says in its guidelines that medical providers should not allow crews to film areas where patient information would be disclosed without prior consent. Blurring a face or disguising a voice doesn’t necessarily solve the problem because HIPAA could be violated by the filming itself, according to the agency.There have been cases where HIPAA violations related to reality TV shows have resulted in payouts.In New York, a woman named Anita Chanko was watching the medical reality show “NY Med” when she recognized footage of her husband receiving emergency surgery after he was hit by a sanitation truck. He later died from his injuries and the show never asked for her family’s consent to air the material, she told The New York Times. Her husband’s face was blurred but she recognized his voice and realized she was watching him die on TV.She reached a $2.2 million settlement with the hospital.Long, the St. Louis city spokesman, said HIPAA compliance reviews are not unusual in the city. The Fire Department has 20 days to provide HHS with information about its practices on the show. “St. Louis city and St. Louis Fire Department takes patient privacy very seriously,” Long said. “Patient privacy is paramount. ‘Live Rescue’ is a show that tells the story of everyday heroes and we’re proud the way they’ve conducted themselves on the show.”An HHS spokesman told the Post-Dispatch on Friday that the office does not comment on open investigations.A call to the St. Louis fire spokesman was not immediately returned Friday.

