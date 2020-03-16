St. Louis evictions on hold during response to the coronavirus, mayor says

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Monday that there will be a pause on evictions in St. Louis during the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Krewson announced on social media that she had consulted with St. Louis City Sheriff Vernon Betts, whose office serves eviction notices, and the St. Louis Housing Authority on a moratorium on evictions until further notice “to ensure individuals can maintain access to housing” during the outbreak.

