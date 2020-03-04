St. Louis entrepreneur admits deceiving Baltimore Ravens cornerback out of $250K

ST. LOUIS — An entrepreneur on Tuesday admitted defrauding a Baltimore Ravens football player out of $250,000 by falsely claiming ownership of a clothing company.Abayomi Jamil “Yomi” Martin, 43, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one felony county of wire fraud. Prosecutors said Martin caused harm to Carr Cares, the charity run by Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr that was supposed to receive profits from an investment. Carr’s charity helps children in Flint, Michigan, and Dallas learn to read and also encourages “healthy living through physical activity and balanced nutrition.”Martin, of O’Fallon, Missouri, admitted that he falsely claimed to be a part-owner of the apparel company Famous Nobodys through a holding company, and that Carr’s $250,000 investment would give Carr a 17.5% interest in the holding company, NUCO Group Holdings. Carr wired $250,000 into a bank account controlled by Martin on Sept. 12, 2016. Martin used the money for personal expenses, to pay off credit cards and fund professional boxers in Las Vegas, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hal Goldsmith said in court Tuesday. All the while, Martin was texting Carr’s business manager with fake updates about the progress of the investment.U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry interrupted Goldsmith at one point to ask Martin if everything Goldsmith had said was true. Martin sighed and answered, “Yes, your honor.”The real owner of Famous Nobodys had no knowledge of Martin or his scheme, Goldsmith said.

Yomi Martin, president of Vokal Clothing Co., in a 2005 image. Photo by Karen Elshout of the Post-Dispatch

Martin, his cousin, hip-hop star Cornelius Haynes Jr., better known as Nelly, and others co-founded the Vokal and Apple Bottoms clothing lines. Nelly’s lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, said at the time of Martin’s indictment in 2019 that the two no longer had a business relationship.In December, Goldsmith sought a postponement of Martin’s Jan. 13 trial date, saying it could conflict with Ravens playoff games. The Ravens lost in an upset to the Tennessee Titans in an AFC divisional game on Jan. 11.Martin then announced his intention to plead guilty in a Feb. 26 court filing. He’s scheduled to be sentenced June 3 and could face 15 to 21 months under recommended federal sentencing guidelines.Carr formerly played for the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs.

