St. Louis draws XFL’s best TV rating in the nation

Keith Ford, left, scores the first touchdown in BattleHawks history, on a 16-yard run in the second quarter of the team’s inaugural XFL game on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas Renegades safety Derron Smith, right, and safety Tenny Adewusi pursue in a game the BattleHawks won 15-9. (Smiley N. Pool, The Dallas Morning News)

The fledgling XFL is a big hit in St. Louis, at least from a television ratings standpoint for Week 1.The BattleHawks were winners not only on the field but also in terms of TV viewership Sunday for their inaugural game, as the market drew the top rating in the country for any of the league’s four games over the weekend. And St. Louis was second for two of the other three contests, according to figures compiled by Nielsen.The BattleHawks’ contest, a 15-9 victory on the road over Dallas that was televised by ESPN, was seen in 7.4 percent of homes in the St. Louis market with a TV. That not only far surpassed the rating the reigning Stanley Cup champion Blues drew locally in prime time Saturday, 4.8, it was the top-rated sporting event televised in the Gateway City over the weekend.While the viewership doesn’t rival what the NFL’s Rams did in the ratings when they were in town for 21 years before bolting to Los Angeles after the 2015 season, it was a strong number for a team that is in a comparatively unknown league, with mostly anonymous players playing in a setting that has quirky rules compared to conventional football.The robust St. Louis viewership performance for the XFL’s opening weekend wasn’t limited to the local team. The market had the nation’s second-best rating for the Los Angeles-Houston game, shown by Fox on Saturday. Houston led the way (5.7 rating), with STL at 4.1. It also was No. 2 for Fox’s Tampa Bay-New York game on Sunday, with Tampa-St. Petersburg at 5.6 and the Gateway City at 4.6. Those games were shown locally on KTVI (Channel 2).Nationally, the BattleHawks-Dallas game averaged about 2.5 million viewers. That is only slightly below the 2.67 million that ESPN’s telecast of the dramatic Duke-North Carolina overtime basketball game Saturday averaged.ABC (KDNL, Channel 30) had the league opener, on Saturday afternoon, and that Seattle-DC contest averaged 3.3 million viewers. The St. Louis rating for that one was 3.0, tying for 14th nationally.It will be interesting to see how local ratings hold up, to find out how much of the initial surge was fueled by the novelty aspect of the game and the fact the market has been thirsty for football. (The other XFL clubs are in NFL markets.)The BattleHawks’ next game, at 5 p.m. Sunday in Houston, is on FS1 — which is less prominent than EPSN. But they return to ESPN the following week for their home opener (2 p.m. on a Sunday against New York).The following Saturday they have a 4 p.m. Saturday home contest against Seattle that will be on KTVI (Channel 2), the BattleHawks’ first appearance on an over-the-air station. St. Louis TV ratings traditionally have been significantly higher for sporting events shown on so-called “free TV.”

St. Louis Battlehawks safety Kenny Robinson (23) nearly intercepts a pass intended for Dallas Renegades tight end Sean Price (80) during the first half of an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

St. Louis Battlehawks running back Keith Ford (36) celebrates after scoring on a 16-yard touchdown run during the first half of an XFL football game against the Dallas Renegades at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades running back Lance Dunbar (25) catches a pass near midfield during the first half of an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Keith Ford, left, scores the first touchdown in BattleHawks history, on a 16-yard run in the second quarter of the team’s inaugural XFL game on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas Renegades safety Derron Smith, right, and safety Tenny Adewusi pursue in a game the BattleHawks won 15-9. (Smiley N. Pool, The Dallas Morning News)

The BattleHawks’ Keith Ford (left) celebrates with fellow running back Christine Michael after scoring on a 16-yard run in the first half against the Dallas Renegades in the inaugural XFL game for both teams, on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool, The Dallas Morning News)

St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver L’Damian Washington (2) canÕt make the catch on an extra point attempt as Dallas Renegades cornerback Donatello Brown (26) defend during the first half of an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

St. Louis Battlehawks defensive back Harold Jones-Quartey (21) breaks up a pass intended for St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Alonzo Russell (84) during the first half of an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Battlehawks linebacker Terence Garvin, bottom, and cornerback Robert Nelson bring down Renegades running back Cameron Artis-Payne in the first half Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. It was the first XFL contest for both teams. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades running back Cameron Artis-Payne (34) is brought down by St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Terence Garvin (57) and cornerback Robert Nelson (28) during the first half of an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades linebacker Asantay Brown (58) brings down St. Louis Battlehawks running back Christine Michael (33) during the first half of an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Battlehawks defensive lineman Dewayne Hendrix, center, sacks Dallas’ Philip Nelson in the first half of an XFL game on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Globe Life Park in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool, The Dallas Morning News)

St. Louis Battlehawks kicker Taylor Russolino kicks off the Dallas Renegades inaugural XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades linebacker Asantay Brown (58) celebrates after making a defensive stop during the first half an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades fans cheer after their team recovered a St. Louis Battlehawks fumble during the first half of an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

St. Louis Battlehawks running back Christine Michael (33) is brought down by Dallas Renegades linebacker Tegray Scales (46) and defensive end Gelen Robinson (98) during the first half of an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Fans enter the Home Plate entrance before an XFL football game between the Dallas Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades player take the field for the teamÕs inaugural XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades player take the field for the teamÕs inaugural XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades head coach Bob Stoops watches his team stretch before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades quarterback Landry Jones (12) high fives fans before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades players high five members of the Forney Jackrabbits youth football team before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

before an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

A bag of game balls is seen before an XFL football game between the Dallas Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck walks on the field before an XFL football game between the Dallas Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades head coach Bob Stoops watches his team stretch before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades player take the field for the teamÕs inaugural XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades head coach Bob Stoops watches his team stretch before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Bobby Monica wears a hat reading ÔMake the XFL Great AgainÕ on the sidelines before an XFL football game between the Dallas Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck laughs with ESPN Õs Pat McAfee before an XFL football game at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

A St. Louis Battlehawks player pauses before taking the field to warmups before an XFL football game against the Dallas Renegades at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades defensive end Frank Alexander has ÔRIP MamaÕ written on his taped wrist as the team huddles before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades director of player personnel Daryl Johnston hugs wide receiver Flynn Nagel before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades linebacker Tegray Scales (46) stretches before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades quarterback Landry Jones poses for a photo with members of the Forney Jackrabbits youth football team before an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

The BattleHawks and Renegades square off in the inaugural XFL game for both teams, on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool, The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades kicker Austin MacGinnis (8) connect on a field goal for the first points in franchise history during the first half of an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades quarterback Philip Nelson (9) throws a pass during the first half of an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

Dallas Renegades running back Lance Dunbar (25) catches a pass near midfield during the first half of an XFL football game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at Globe Life Park on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News)

