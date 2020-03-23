🔥St. Louis dining coronavirus updates, week 2: Vicia, Dave Baileys’ restaurants until further notice🔥

The final service will be curbside pick-up of brunch and groceries Monday at the Tower Grove East location of Rooster on South Grand Boulevard.”It is gut-wrenching to know that our family has to be apart for now, and there are no words to express the sense of sadness we feel around this,” Bailey said in the statement. “To our employees and the St. Louis community, please know that we are going to work tirelessly to get through this with you.”Also on Sunday evening, the Webster Groves restaurant Frisco Barroom announced that it would end its takeout service and close until further notice.5: 30 p.m. March 22 — Vicia closes until further noticeVicia has ended the curbside pick-up option that replaced its regular dinner service during the coronavirus pandemic.The widely acclaimed restaurant will be closed until further notice.“It was definitely tough,” chef Michael Gallina tells Off the Menu about the decision.Gallina had already laid off much of his staff and was working with a skeleton crew to prepare the restaurant’s curbside “Family Meal” option.Still, he said the idea of that one of them could come down with COVID-19 and spread it to the others and their families “made it a little bit easier to make that decision.”