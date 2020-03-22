St. Louis dining coronavirus updates, week 2: Vicia closes until further notice

The exterior of Vicia on 4260 Forest Park Avenue on Friday, June 16, 2017. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.Please continue to send updates via email (ifroeb@post-dispatch.com) or direct message on Twitter or AInstagram (@ianfroeb on both platforms).Also, please consider reading my reflections on what these past two weeks have felt like, from business as usual to this great, scary unknown.Rolling updates follow: 5: 30 p.m. March 22 — Vicia closes until further noticeVicia has ended the curbside pick-up option that replaced its regular dinner service during the coronavirus pandemic.The widely acclaimed restaurant will be closed until further notice.“It was definitely tough,” chef Michael Gallina tells Off the Menu about the decision.Gallina had already laid off much of his staff and was working with a skeleton crew to prepare the restaurant’s curbside “Family Meal” option.Still, he said the idea of that one of them could come down with COVID-19 and spread it to the others and their families “made it a little bit easier to make that decision.”Gallina’s wife and co-owner, Tara, has been talking on the phone with elected officials, discussing ways to help the restaurant industry.“We’ve been trying to focus our energy on that,” he said.

