St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Hamiltons close restaurants, give away sanitizer

The exterior of Vicia on 4260 Forest Park Avenue on Friday, June 16, 2017. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

Cristina M. Fletes

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.Please continue to send updates via email (ifroeb@post-dispatch.com) or direct message on Twitter or Instagram (@ianfroeb on both platforms).Rolling updates follow: 9: 00 a.m. March 23 — Hamiltons give away sanitizerPaul and Wendy Hamilton have closed all of their restaurants until further notice. Eleven Eleven Mississippi and Vin de Set were already closed. PW Pizza and Hamilton’s Urban Steakhouse now join them.In the meantime, the Hamiltons are giving away their restaurants’ excess sanitizer.Per the press release announcing the closures, “The solution being provided is being mixed to the current CDC standard to sanitize surfaces as related to the Covid-19 outbreak. It is a 1000 parts per million chlorinated solution.”The sanitizer is free. The Hamiltons will donate any money collected to their hourly employees who have been laid off.You must bring your own container, with a limit of 32 ounces per person.The sanitizer is available in the parking lot of Vin de Set and PW Pizza at 2017 Chouteau Avenue from noon-3 p.m. daily.8: 37 p.m. March 22 — Dave Bailey closes restaurants until further noticeRestaurateur Dave Bailey is closing all of his venues — Baileys’ Chocolate Bar, two locations of Rooster, Baileys’ Range, Small Batch, Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar and Pop — until further notice.In a statement, Bailey said, “Never in our wildest dreams would we have ever thought that this would be our reality right now. Your support not only over the past couple of weeks, but for the past 15 years, means more than you could ever know.”The final service will be curbside pick-up of brunch and groceries Monday at the Tower Grove East location of Rooster on South Grand Boulevard.”It is gut-wrenching to know that our family has to be apart for now, and there are no words to express the sense of sadness we feel around this,” Bailey said in the statement. “To our employees and the St. Louis community, please know that we are going to work tirelessly to get through this with you.”Also on Sunday evening, the Webster Groves restaurant Frisco Barroom announced that it would end its takeout service and close until further notice.5: 30 p.m. March 22 — Vicia closes until further noticeVicia has ended the curbside pick-up option that replaced its regular dinner service during the coronavirus pandemic.The widely acclaimed restaurant will be closed until further notice.“It was definitely tough,” chef Michael Gallina tells Off the Menu about the decision.Gallina had already laid off much of his staff and was working with a skeleton crew to prepare the restaurant’s curbside “Family Meal” option.Still, he said the idea of that one of them could come down with COVID-19 and spread it to the others and their families “made it a little bit easier to make that decision.”Gallina’s wife and co-owner, Tara, has been talking on the phone with elected officials, discussing ways to help the restaurant industry.“We’ve been trying to focus our energy on that,” he said.

