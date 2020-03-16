🔥St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Gerard Craft closes restaurants, Herbie’s closes🔥

“As soon as government health officials assure us it is safe for our guests, our staff, and our community, we will reopen — serving you with joy and pride.”Our restaurants will be donating food on hand to local food banks and shelters and remain committed to being a part of the health of Saint Louis.”11: 40 a.m. — Gerard Craft closes restaurantsGerard Craft announced in an Instagram video Monday that he is closing his restaurants Pastaria, Sardella, Brasserie by Niche, Taste and Brasswell until further notice.”This (crisis) is affecting both health and finance, and unfortunately the cures for both of these are in direct conflict with each other,” Craft said.Craft said he did not want to put diners or employees in harm’s way.”After seeing nights of very crowded dining rooms, I found myself more terrified than relieved,” he said.Cinder House, a partnership with Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, will remain open.Craft said the restaurants will not offer takeout or delivery options.”At this time, all experts are telling us that bringing people to work every day for nonessential services is continuing to make the spread of coronavirus worse, so we are going to shut down completely,” he said.Craft said his company’s kitchens will work on providing free meals to those in need (more details will be announced later) and free to-go meals for his employees.”We are fortunate enough, thanks to amazing business partners who are also working hard to provide relief for other St. Louis restaurants, to be able to provide a small financial runway for our employees during this time,” he said.