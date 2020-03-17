🔥St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Crown Candy Kitchen to close dining room🔥

Anne Fosterling, chef de cuisine at The Benevolent King, works inside the shuttered Olio as she packages lamb meatballs that will be sold in the nearby market AO&Co. after Ben Poremba announced the closure of his restaurants Elaia, Olio, Nixta and The Benevolent King until further notice on Monday, March 16, 2020. Takeout meals representing food from the four restaurants will be sold at the market beginning Tuesday. “The goal is just to keep the lights on and feed people,” said Isaac Hancock, general manager of Nixta. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

The spread of the new coronavirus is transforming how restaurants and bars in the area are doing business. Scroll down for the latest.• Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered all restaurants and bars to close to dine-in customers by end of business Monday (March 16) through the end of the month.• No formal order yet applies to Missouri restaurants and bars, though many restaurants have preemptively shifted their focus to takeout, curbside pickup, delivery or a combination of those methods.• Other restaurants have closed preemptively. Among the prominent restaurateurs electing to shutter their operations are Gerard Craft and Ben Poremba.• For granular detail on specific restaurant and bar updates, I have started this thread on Twitter. Click on the date at the bottom of the tweet to go to the thread.

10: 38 a.m. — Crown Candy Kitchen closes dining roomOld North St. Louis icon Crown Candy Kitchen will close its dining room at 4 p.m. today. Food, including ice cream and chocolate, will be available for curbside pick-up. You can also order chocolates via the restaurant’s website.In social-media posts announcing the decision, owner Andy Karandzieff wrote, “We will be doing our best to keep as many of our wonderful employees working as much as possible. Our employees are family to us.”9: 18 a.m. — More closures and changes overnightThe list of closures and restaurants that have added or changed to some combination of takeout, delivery and curbside pick-up has been updated.Newly announced prominent closures include Beast Butcher & Block, which has ended restaurant operations (though not its retail butcher shop) and Ellendale fixture the Piccadilly at Manhattan.8: 15 p.m., March 16 — Closures include Carl’s Drive In, Union LoafersThe number of voluntary closures continues to grow this evening, among them burger institution Carl’s Drive-In and acclaimed lunch spot, pizzeria and bread bakery Union Loafers.As of this writing, there are no new restrictions on restaurant operations in St. Louis City or St. Louis County, and the list below of restaurants adding takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery options also continues to grow.5: 13 p.m., March 16 — HopCat closes St. Louis location permanentlyThe restaurant and beer bar HopCat has announced the permanent closure of its St. Louis location in the Delmar Loop.The post on HopCat’s website reads in part, “Trust us that it was an incredibly difficult decision to make and one only done after every other possible option was exhausted.”3: 50 p.m., March 16 — Voluntary closures continueTed Kilgore has closed his flagship cocktail bar and restaurant Planter’s House and its spinoff Small Change until further notice. Ally Nisbit announced he is closing the Shaved Duck and the Scottish Arms, though per his Facebook announcement he is developing plans for curbside pick-up and delivery.Other closures include Felix’s Pizza Pub and its brand-new spinoff Sunny’s Cantina, both in Dogtown; the acclaimed Savage in Fox Park; and Rise Coffee in the Grove.2: 45 p.m., March 16 — Ben Poremba closes restaurantsBen Poremba has announced the closure of his restaurants Elaia, Olio, Nixta and the Benevolent King until further notice effective immediately. Prepared meals will be available for takeout and curbside pick-up through his market, AO&Co.”What resources can we rely on to mitigate our and our employees loss of income?” Poremba asked in a social-media post announcing the closures.

Isaac Hancock, general manager of Nixta, packages food inside Olio to be sold in the nearby market AO&Co. after Ben Poremba announced the closure of his restaurants Elaia, Olio, Nixta and The Benevolent King until further notice on Monday, March 16, 2020. Takeout meals representing food from the four restaurants will be sold at the market beginning Tuesday. “The goal is just to keep the lights on and feed people,” said Hancock. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

He continued, “I want to illustrate to you what this means, not out of self-pity or need for empathy. But rather to implore our leaders into acting effectively and quickly. We’re laying off 100 people. Loyal, hardworking, committed individuals who need to provide for their families. Small businesses don’t have the kind of funds to continue to operate and wait for some future tax credit. Small businesses need immediate relief in order to continue to support their employees and their families.”How can we contribute to our community’s efforts?”We’re in the process of working with local charities to determine how we can best use our skills and resources to assist those who are have greater needs.”1: 42 p.m., March 16 — Herbie’s and Kingside Diner closeAfter initially offering curbside pickup, Herbie’s in Clayton and Kingside Diner in Clayton and the Central West End are now closed until further notice, owner Aaron Teitelbaum announced Monday afternoon.”We want to provide a place of employment for our staff — the dedicated men and women who are committed to providing the very best dining experiences for our guests,” Teitelbaum posted on Facebook. “And at the same time we want to respect the public health needs of our community in this unprecedented national emergency.”As soon as government health officials assure us it is safe for our guests, our staff, and our community, we will reopen — serving you with joy and pride.”Our restaurants will be donating food on hand to local food banks and shelters and remain committed to being a part of the health of Saint Louis.”11: 40 a.m., March 16 — Gerard Craft closes restaurantsGerard Craft announced in an Instagram video Monday that he is closing his restaurants Pastaria, Sardella, Brasserie by Niche, Taste and Brasswell until further notice.”This (crisis) is affecting both health and finance, and unfortunately the cures for both of these are in direct conflict with each other,” Craft said.Craft said he did not want to put diners or employees in harm’s way.”After seeing nights of very crowded dining rooms, I found myself more terrified than relieved,” he said.Cinder House, a partnership with Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, will remain open.Craft said the restaurants will not offer takeout or delivery options.”At this time, all experts are telling us that bringing people to work every day for nonessential services is continuing to make the spread of coronavirus worse, so we are going to shut down completely,” he said.Craft said his company’s kitchens will work on providing free meals to those in need (more details will be announced later) and free to-go meals for his employees.”We are fortunate enough, thanks to amazing business partners who are also working hard to provide relief for other St. Louis restaurants, to be able to provide a small financial runway for our employees during this time,” he said.However, Craft acknowledges many restaurants can’t provide this. He calls on elected leaders to provide emergency unemployment benefits to both salaried and hourly workers furloughed during the crisis, to eliminate the payroll tax and to provide rent and loan abatement for those affected by restaurant closures.Curbside pick-up, delivery and other variations2nd Shift Brewing has closed its tasting room; taking to-go orders through their online ordering system and drive-up.Acero and the Crossing, from Jim Fiala, are offering delivery and carryout options.Adam’s Smokehouse is curbside pick-up and delivery only.Angelo’s Chicago Taste is offering curbside pick-up.Baileys’ Range is offering curbside pick-up.Bakers & Hale is curbside pick-up only.The newly returned Beffa’s is curbside pick-up only.Blondie’s Coffee, Wine and Dessert Bar is takeout only.Blues City Deli and Melos Pizzeria are carry-out only.Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions is retail only (no sandwiches or pre-made food) and pre-order curbside pick-up through March 22. Closing effective Monday, March 23.Cafe Natasha’s will be takeout and delivery only, effective March 19.Candicci’s Italian Restaurant is open with limited seating, delivery and curbside pick-up.Clover and the Bee is carry-out only.Colleen’s is carry-out and delivery only.Comet Coffee will be closing at 2 p.m. daily.Crown Candy Kitchen will be curbside pick-up only, effective Wednesday, March 18.Cugino’s Bar & Grill is takeout only.Crazy Bowls & Wraps in Missouri now offer limited seating, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. The locations in Illinois are curbside pick-up and delivery only.Earthbound Beer is open with limited capacity; any pop-up dining is takeout only.Edibles & Essentials is curbside pick-up only, 4-8 p.m.Elmwood will be serving curbside pick-up and limited delivery (Maplewood, Richmond Heights, Clayton), effective March 17.El Toluca Taqueria & Grocery restaurant is curbside pick-up only. Retail grocery is open.Frida’s Deli offering curbside delivery and pick-up, current hours 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.Gioia’s Deli is takeout and curbside pick-up only at its Hill and Creve Coeur locations. Downtown is closed until further notice.Giovanni’s Kitchen is doing curbside pick-up only.Half & Half is curbside pick-up and delivery only.I Fratellini is takeout and curbside pick-up only.Il Bel Lago is doing curbside pick-up only.Juniper is going delivery-only (effective March 18).Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria is doing curbside and delivery at both locations.Kitchen House Coffee will be curbside pick-up only, effective Wednesday (March 18); closed Tuesday. Knead Bakehouse is takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery only.La Tejana will be providing delivery within a 10 mile radius starting March 20. 314-291-8500.The Last Kitchen is offering takeout and curbside pick-up.Lona’s Lil Eats is offering curbside pick-up as well as takeout and reduced seating.Mac’s Local Eats, curbside pickup only starting Wednesday, March 18.Maggie O’Brien’s is takeout only Tuesday, closed until further notice effective Wednesday, March 18.Morning Glory Diner is takeout and curbside pick-up only.Narrow Gauge Brewing Co. is takeout only.New Day Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe is offering delivery and curbside pick-up.Olive + Oak is carry-out only, is working to get delivery serviceOnesto is offering takeout and curbside pick-up and keeping dine-in seating to a minimum.Original J’s Tex-Mex Barbecue is curbside pick-up and delivery only.Pint Size Bakery is takeout only.Pizza Head will be open noon to 8 p.m., whole pies, to-go only.P’Sghetti’s is offering curbside delivery.Rigazzi’s is offering curbside pick-up and has limited dine-in capacity.Rockwell Beer Co. is drive-through 10 a.m.-4 p.m.The Royale is curbside pickup only.Salt + Smoke is curbside pick-up and delivery only.Seoul Taco is now takeout and delivery only.Square One Brewery & Distillery is offering curbside pick-up.St. Louis Kolache is offering curbside pick-up and delivery through apps.Sugarfire is doing delivery, curbside pick-up.Taco Buddha is doing curbside pick-up and takeout only.Taco Circus is open with takeout, curbside pick-up an delivery only.Three Kings Public House Delmar Loop location (6307 Delmar Boulevard) is delivery and takeout only.Trainwreck Saloon is offering curbside pick-up at both Rock Hill and Westport Plaza locations.Vicia Restaurant is curbside takeout only.Vito’s in the Valley offers delivery and curbside pick-up, is limiting dine-in capacity under 50. Kids eat free with adult entree purchase.Wellspent Brewing Co. is open for to-go sales only.Yaquis is open noon to 8 p.m., curbside onlyClosed until further noticeBar Les FreresBeast Butcher & Block *Retail butcher shop remains open for walk-in, curbside pick-up and delivery.The BellwetherThe Benevolent KingBillie-JeanBrasserie by NicheBrasswellBroadway Oyster BarCafe OsageCarl’s Drive-InThe Corner Pub & GrillThe Crow’s NestElaiaFelix’s Pizza PubFiddlehead FernIndo *Planning to return as curbside pick-up only Thursday (March 19)Handle BarHerbie’sHopCat (PERMANENT)Kingside DinerLittle FoxMission Taco Joint *Plans for takeout and delivery pendingMoussalli’s Prime (effective Tuesday, March 17)The Mud HouseNippon Tei *Planning to return as curbside pick-up only Thursday (March 19)NixtaOlioOmTurtle Yoga Spa CafeParlorPastariaThe Piccadilly at ManhattanPlanter’s HousePolite SocietyRamen Tei *Planning to return as curbside pick-up only Thursday (March 19)Rise Coffee (effective Tuesday, March 17)SardellaSasha’s Wine Bar *Curbside pick-up plans pendingSasha’s on Shaw *Curbside pick-up plans pendingSavageScottish Arms *Delivery and curbside pick-up plans pendingThe ShackShaved Duck *Delivery and curbside pick-up plans pendingSmall ChangeSouthwest DinerSqWires Restaurant & AnnexSunny’s CantinaTakashima Records TasteTavern Kitchen & BarUnion Loafers (effective 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17; retail only noon-6 p.m. Tuesday)Urban Fort Play CafeWinslow’s TableStay tuned for updates, insights and more as St. Louis restaurants navigate an unprecedented situation. Email Ian Froeb at ifroeb@post-dispatch.com if you are a restaurant owner who needs to add or adjust your listing.

