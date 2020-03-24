St. Louis dining coronavirus updates: Blues City Deli closed until further notice

The exterior of Blues City Deli on 2438 McNair Avenue in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

Cristina M. Fletes

Restaurant dining rooms have shuttered throughout the region because of the coronavirus pandemic, though many restaurants themselves remain open with curbside pick-up and/or delivery available. Find a list of options here.Please continue to send updates via email (ifroeb@post-dispatch.com) or direct message on Twitter or Instagram (@ianfroeb on both platforms).Rolling updates follow: 9: 05 a.m. March 24 — Blues City Deli, others close until further noticeBeloved Benton Park sandwich shop Blues City Deli has ended its curbside takeout service and will remain closed until further notice.“We feel confident that we will reopen,” owner Vince Valenza wrote in a Facebook post announcing the closure. “Please keep our staff in your thoughts and prayers as they will be temporarily out of work.”Melo’s Pizzeria, located immediately behind Blues City Deli, will remain open for call-in curbside pick-up on Thursday and Friday from 5-8: 30 p.m.“It is our hope that by taking these measures we will be able to reopen with our normal model of dine in/carry out service in the near future,” Valenza wrote.Also now closed until further notice: • Edibles & Essentials in St. Louis Hills: “Painfully we have made the decision to cease all operations for the time being as we hope this pandemic will pass quickly and we all stay safe,” owners Matt and Mary Beth Borchardt wrote on social media. “It is our full intention to re-open as soon as the world is safe for everyone to gather around the bar or chill on the patio.”• Frazer’s Restaurant and Lounge in Benton Park: “With the best interests of all our loyal guests and employees in mind, Frazer’s will be closing its doors for any business for the the next 2 weeks until we are through the more serious period of the pandemic,” owner Frazer Cameron wrote on social media.6: 00 p.m. March 23 — Blueprint Coffee closes coffee barsBlueprint Coffee is ending takeout service at its Delmar Loop and Lindenwood Park locations and closing both until further notice.“When the stay-at-home order came out, we really supported that, we felt like it was the right time for that from a public-policy standpoint,” co-founder Mike Marquard tells Off the Menu.“But for the health of our employees, to ask them to come to work in the face of that, that’s just a lot. It’s a lot to carry as an owner from a moral perspective and a safety perspective.”Marquand says while Blueprint could have continued as an “essential” business, “we’re not going to kid ourselves, coffee’s great, but you can get by without it. It’s not like calories.”Customers can still purchase packaged Blueprint coffee through its website. A skeleton crew of Blueprint owners will continue its roasting operations.Per the announcement, Blueprint hopes to reopen or become eligible for federal or state assistance by April 2. In the meantime, about a quarter of employees have paid time-off while others are receiving a stipend.Marquard says the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t yet affected Blueprint’s relationships with coffee growers across the globe. But as the company stops selling coffee — wholesale business is already down to 10 percent of its usual amount, according to Marquard — it won’t be able to enter as many contracts to purchase coffee from future harvests.5: 00 p.m. March 23 — Hamiltons close restaurants, give away sanitizerUpdated with comment from Paul HamiltonPaul and Wendy Hamilton have closed all of their restaurants until further notice. Eleven Eleven Mississippi and Vin de Set were already closed. PW Pizza and Hamilton’s Urban Steakhouse now join them.“It had a lot to do with keeping an eye on the safety of our staff, kind of gauging their comfort level on what decisions we were making,” Paul Hamilton said. “And while they were in it for whatever we could do, I kind of sensed that they were getting a little freaked out themselves.”The restaurants, located where Lafayette Square meets downtown west, also didn’t see much takeout traffic.“We obviously weren’t doing much (at lunch) because there’s nobody going down there to work,” he said. “And Lafayette Square, they’re always very supportive, but it’s not a big neighborhood.”In the meantime, the Hamiltons are giving away their restaurants’ excess sanitizer.Paul Hamilton said the decision began during a conversation with a friend in the hospital field who had been shorted some supplies. She took the medical-grade black gloves the restaurants had stocked up on, but wasn’t sure if she could take the sanitizer.The restaurant’s chemical supplier provided the proper dilution ratio. Per the press release announcing the closures, “The solution being provided is being mixed to the current CDC standard to sanitize surfaces as related to the Covid-19 outbreak. It is a 1000 parts per million chlorinated solution.”The sanitizer is free. The Hamiltons will donate any money collected to their hourly employees who have been laid off.You must bring your own container, with a limit of 32 ounces per person.The sanitizer is available in the parking lot of Vin de Set and PW Pizza at 2017 Chouteau Avenue from noon-3 p.m. daily.8: 37 p.m. March 22 — Dave Bailey closes restaurants until further noticeRestaurateur Dave Bailey is closing all of his venues — Baileys’ Chocolate Bar, two locations of Rooster, Baileys’ Range, Small Batch, Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar and Pop — until further notice.In a statement, Bailey said, “Never in our wildest dreams would we have ever thought that this would be our reality right now. Your support not only over the past couple of weeks, but for the past 15 years, means more than you could ever know.”The final service will be curbside pick-up of brunch and groceries Monday at the Tower Grove East location of Rooster on South Grand Boulevard.”It is gut-wrenching to know that our family has to be apart for now, and there are no words to express the sense of sadness we feel around this,” Bailey said in the statement. “To our employees and the St. Louis community, please know that we are going to work tirelessly to get through this with you.”Also on Sunday evening, the Webster Groves restaurant Frisco Barroom announced that it would end its takeout service and close until further notice.5: 30 p.m. March 22 — Vicia closes until further noticeVicia has ended the curbside pick-up option that replaced its regular dinner service during the coronavirus pandemic.The widely acclaimed restaurant will be closed until further notice.“It was definitely tough,” chef Michael Gallina tells Off the Menu about the decision.Gallina had already laid off much of his staff and was working with a skeleton crew to prepare the restaurant’s curbside “Family Meal” option.Still, he said the idea of that one of them could come down with COVID-19 and spread it to the others and their families “made it a little bit easier to make that decision.”Gallina’s wife and co-owner, Tara, has been talking on the phone with elected officials, discussing ways to help the restaurant industry.“We’ve been trying to focus our energy on that,” he said.

