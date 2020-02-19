St. Louis County won’t answer questions on jail contract because of ‘cone of silence’

CLAYTON — After a losing bidder for a lucrative contract at the St. Louis County Justice Center alleged irregularities in the bidding process, the county won’t answer questions raised about the deal.Doug Moore, a spokesman for County Executive Sam Page, said he was prohibited from discussing it because of a new policy that the county enter contracts under a “cone of silence.”The “cone of silence” legislation, proposed last year by Page, was adopted by the County Council in a 7-0 vote on Oct. 8 as a way to safeguard the integrity and transparency of the county procurement and contracting process.The legislation bans vendors or their representatives from contacting county officials during a competitive bidding process for government contracts. It was a response from county officials to revelations that Page’s predecessor, Steve Stenger, and others in Stenger’s administration conspired to steer contracts to campaign donors, and that Stenger threatened employees who did not go along with his schemes.Page told the council he recommended awarding a contract for inmate phone and video calling at the Justice Center to a company that would provide tablets for inmates. But the company that has provided phone service under a previous contract, and wasn’t chosen for the new one, says the bidding process was unfair because it never mentioned tablets.The winning bidder, Securus Technologies Inc., will provide free tablets to inmates that will enable email-like communication, photo exchanges, video chatting, law library access and educational classes.A losing bidder, Inmate Calling Solutions (ICS), says the bidding process was unfair because the county’s request for proposals never mentioned tablets.ICS’s lawyer, Alexander S.Y. Lee, told the council in a letter that Securus “seems to have been given supplemental points” for including a proposal to provide inmates with tablets. He said the county’s request for proposals “did not request or mention tablets in any way” and that the county had previously said it was not interested in tablets.Lee’s letter also pointed out that Page had touted Securus’ rate of under 5 cents per minute with no prepaid setup fees. He attached emails showing that ICS had given the county two choices: one that had a $3 fee for setting up a debit card and another that no setup fee for the card.Even ICS’s bid with no prepaid setup fees came with a much lower per-minute rate than Securus, he noted, but the emails suggest that a county procurement officer said she was only interested in the option that included setup fees.If the county had properly scored the bid, Lee wrote, ICS almost certainly have won.The Post-Dispatch asked the county to respond to the claim, for details about how tablets became part of the scope of work for the contract, and for copies of the scoring sheets used in the bid process.Moore said the “cone of silence” ordinance meant he could not talk about it.Securus said in a statement that it was “excited for the opportunity to support St. Louis County with a comprehensive offering that includes consumer phone rates below a nickel — the lowest in the area — as well as additional services at no cost to taxpayers including an easily accessible law library resource, educational offerings, job search tools and communication applications; all of which are vital to successful reentry.”

Justice Services Director Raul Banasco first publicly revealed the tablet plan at a meeting with the jail’s advisory board on Jan. 24. He hailed it as a ‘game changer for the inmate population because it’s another avenue for them to communicate.’

