🔥St. Louis County woman is Missouri’s first positive case of coronavirus🔥

CLAYTON — A young woman who studied abroad in Italy before returning home to St. Louis County earlier this week is Missouri’s first positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Gov. Mike Parson said Saturday night.The 20-year-old woman went to Mercy Hospital St. Louis to be evaluated before returning home and quarantining herself along with her parents, who are not showing symptoms, health officials said at a news conference attended by Parson and County Executive Sam Page at county offices in Clayton.Page said health officials are working to identify the people the woman came into contact with since her return from Italy.“This is a serious challenge and our public health officials are up to the task,” Page said.This is a developing news story. Please check back for further updates.