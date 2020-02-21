St. Louis County will release records on jail phone contract, says losing bidder is ‘deceptive’

A security camera, upper left, installed in July on the ceiling of the infirmary on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the St. Louis County Jail in Clayton. The jail currently has 103 cameras, and is waiting for funding to add forty more cameras which will focus on inmate housing units. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

CLAYTON — St. Louis County officials said Thursday they plan to release records about the county’s selection of a company to provide phones and video calling at the county jail, after the losing bidder claimed the process was unfair.County Executive Sam Page has asked the County Council to award the contract to Securus Technologies Inc., which plans to furnish inmates with free tablets to communicate with family members, store photos and research the law. But the losing company, Inmate Calling Solutions, or ICS, said the process was unfair because the county never said it wanted tablets and that its bid was lower.County officials have not responded the allegation, or released score sheets from the selection process, saying “cone of silence” legislation enacted last year, designed to prevent pay-to-play on county contracts, prohibited them from speaking about it.But Page’s spokesman, Doug Moore, said on Thursday the county planned to release records on Tuesday.“Disappointment form losing a contract is understandable,” Moore said in a statement. “However, when a vendor uses deceptive practices to try to alter the outcome, it only undermines good government. In these unique circumstances, it makes sense to release these documents before the County would ordinarily do so. Procurement documents associated with the inmate phone bidding process will be released after the County Council considers the bill Tuesday afternoon.”A spokesperson for ICS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

