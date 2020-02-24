St. Louis County will distribute Narcan for free

CLAYTON — St. Louis County health officials announced Monday the county is making naloxone available for free. The drug can reverse the process of opioid overdose and has saved thousands of lives.Naloxone, commonly distributed under the brand name Narcan, will be available to the public and community groups at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley during regular business hours.The county health department said increasing access to naloxone is a key strategy for reducing the harm caused by opioid abuse.“The Berkeley health center was selected as a priority distribution site because our North County community has been particularly impacted by the opioid crisis,” said Spring Schmidt, the county public health department co-director. “Naloxone is already available at our Justice Center and through community partners. Providing it at our health centers is a big step forward.”A Feb. 16 Post-Dispatch story illustrated how the opioid epidemic hits African Americans the hardest, especially in St. Louis.Missouri has made it easier for naloxone to get into the hands of those who need it. In 2017, the Department of Health and Senior Services issued a statewide standing order that allows pharmacists to sell naloxone without a prescription. Some insurance plans cover the cost or make it available with a copay.State officials say programs like the Missouri Heroin Overdose Prevention and Education (MO-HOPE) project have helped administer naloxone nearly 4,300 times in the past three years, saving about 4,100 lives.Missouri is the only state without a statewide prescription monitoring system. St. Louis County launched a prescription drug monitoring program in 2017, and with more than 75 jurisdictions participating, about 85% of the state’s population and 94% of providers is covered. Additionally, Missouri requires doctors or other entities dispensing controlled substances to register with the DHSS.The county’s program last month expanded to help physicians evaluate how often they prescribe opioid painkillers compared to best practices and also identify and access resources for addicts.County Executive Sam Page said in a statement: “St. Louis County continues to develop resources for our residents, health care providers, and public health partners — focusing on underserved communities — to combat this crisis.”

