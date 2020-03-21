🔥St. Louis County records first Covid-19 death: ‘beloved member’ of St. Mary’s Hospital family🔥

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page provides an update on local coronavirus cases during a press conference at the Office of Emergency Management in Ballwin on Monday, March 9, 2020. Page reinforced that washing your hands is one of the best options to avoid becoming sick. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman in her 60s who was diagnosed with the coronavirus has become the first person in St. Louis County to die from the disease, officials said Friday.The woman, identified as Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, was diagnosed with the coronavirus this week and was hospitalized when she died Friday.A spokesman for SSM said Wilson-Griffin had been sick for weeks and had not been working.St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said during a news conference the woman had underlying health issues at the time she contracted the virus.Her death is at least the third in Missouri related to COVID-19.There are 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County as of Friday evening.Officials didn’t know Friday how Wilson-Griffin was exposed to the virus.”As this virus spreads, we knew this day would come,” Page said as he called for people to continue social distancing. “As days turn into weeks the coronavirus will affect us all.”In a statement, SSM said Wilson-Griffin was a beloved member of the St. Mary’s Hospital family.”Our hearts break for her family and friends and we will keep them in our prayers as we cope with the loss of our cherished colleague and friend,” the statement said. “One of our physicians put it best; ‘Judy was an incredible nurse, educator, leader and person. Her passion and dedication was second to none. She was a hero in the truest sense.'”Blythe Bernhard of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this article.

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.