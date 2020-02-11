St. Louis County reaches $10.25 million settlement with Wildhaber in discrimination suit

CLAYTON — St. Louis County has reached a settlement with a gay police commander who sued the county in a workplace discrimination case after he was passed up for promotion 23 times, the Post-Dispatch has learned.The amount of the settlement is $10.25 million, a source with knowledge of the agreement said.County officials did not know yet if the county’s insurance policy would reimburse the county for any of the cost. The agreement came after three months of mediation between the county and Keith Wildhaber, who was promoted to lieutenant on Jan. 1.The county will likely finance the sum and make payments over a period of years rather than take the full hit in a single year. A memo from director of administration Tod A. Martin emphasized the payments would come from the county’s general fund and not from revenues collected in the county’s half-cent Proposition P public safety tax.“A settlement would initially be paid from general fund balance,” Martin wrote to Paul Kreidler, the county’s director of performance, management and budget. “Please review all options available to finance a settlement through the use of bonds. Previously you indicated that the County could issue taxable bonds to cover the settlement with a repayment structure of 10-30 years. Note that any annual debt service costs should not be paid with Prop P funds.”This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

