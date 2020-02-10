St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar announces he is leaving the department

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar presents a plaque to recently promoted Lt. Keith Wildhaber on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, during the first public meeting of the newly appointed St. Louis County Police Department Board of Police Commissioners in the St. Louis County Council Chambers in Clayton. Wildhaber won a nearly $20 million verdict against the county in a discrimination case after being passed up 23 times for promotion. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar told members of his staff on Monday that he is leaving the department, sources said.Belmar, 56, was selected the department’s eighth chief on Jan. 31, 2014 by the Board of Police Commissioners in a 5-0 vote after the retirement of Tim Fitch.Belmar was a lieutenant colonel and supervisor of the Division of Special Operations when he was selected for the job, beating out applicants Lt. Col. Ken Cox and Lt. Col. Ken Gregory.Over his nearly 30 years with the department before becoming chief, he had previously worked in the Affton Southwest precinct, the tactical operations unit, the West County precinct, arson and explosive unit, and was commander of the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.He came into the role at a time when crime was at historic lows. But the department was also in the middle of two criminal investigations that Fitch initiated into members of then-County Executive Charlie A. Dooley’s administration, neither of which resulted in charges.Belmar had only been in command for just over six months on Aug. 9, 2014, a date that would define and change the police department’s relationship with the community it is sworn to protect.Within weeks, he was reporting back to the board that his department could have performed better, suggesting that the body of Michael Brown should have been moved more quickly after he was shot in a confrontation with Ferguson police Officer Darren Wilson.After the unrest that followed, Belmar told the board, officials realized that it was provocative for officers atop armored trucks to scan crowds through scopes mounted on rifles.He made no apology for use of tear gas and other aggressive tactics against crowds that turned violent during nights of protests along West Florissant Avenue, near where Brown was killed.“At the end of the day, we didn’t kill anyone because of our actions or seriously injure someone,” Belmar said.In September 2014, Belmar announced to a room full of local and national reporters in town to cover the civil unrest in Ferguson that he had invited the U.S. Department of Justice to review his policies and procedures, hoping to become a better department.A 182-page report followed in October 2015 that outlined 50 findings with 109 recommendations, ranging from concerns about the department’s racial profiling data to its cumbersome website. Federal officials said they would continue to work with the department and promised at least two progress reports would follow.But Belmar said then that he was unsure his department was any better for its collaboration.Belmar and then County Executive Steve Stenger led the charge in 2017 for a half-cent sales tax to support public safety in St. Louis County. The tax passed overwhelmingly, flooding St. Louis County with more than $80 million per year in revenue, about $46 million of which was for the county government.The revenue allowed the department to increase its manpower, provide raises for police officers and other public safety workers, purchase body and dash cameras and build a new precinct. But the revenue has also been fodder for turf wars, causing the council twice to pass ordinances clarifying how the money can be spent.After Stenger’s resignation on April 29, 2019, Belmar enjoyed tentative support from Stenger’s successor, Sam Page. He served at the pleasure of a police board whose own footing was not secure in the new administration.In September, after chairman Roland Corvington cut off an alleged rape victim who exceeded her two minutes to speak in the public portion of the board’s monthly meeting, there were calls for Page to replace Corvington and other members of the board.Asked then if he was considering replacing Corvington or other police commissioners, Page said in remarks to the County Council that the county had 250 people serving on expired terms and 100 vacant seats on various boards and “we must be thoughtful in the process.”But it was a surprise jury verdict in late October that may have sealed Belmar’s fate. A St. Louis County jury awarded nearly $20 million to Keith Wildhaber, finding that the gay police sergeant had been passed up for promotion 23 times under Belmar.Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, called on Belmar to resign. Page said he wanted to stick with Belmar so the chief could herald a period of change in the department. But Page promptly replaced four of the five police board members who had the power to fire Belmar if they chose.This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

