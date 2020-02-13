St. Louis County Police Board wants to know what you want in a police chief

Dr. Laurie Punch talks with St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar after the afternoon session of the first meeting of the St. Louis County Police Department Board of Police Commissioners which included the public ceremony recognizing the promotion of Lt. Keith Wildhaber on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in the St. Louis County Council Chambers in Clayton. Punch is one of four newly appointed commissioners. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners said on Wednesday it will host three community meetings over the coming weeks to hear from the public about the selection of the next county police chief.The board convened for more than three hours Wednesday at police headquarters, excluding the public from a discussion about an unspecified personnel matter.The first forum will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Hazelwood Early Childhood Center, 12555 Partridge Run Drive, in north St. Louis County.The second meeting will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 26 at a location in south St. Louis County to be determined. And the third will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 10 at a location in central or west St. Louis County.Board chairman William Ray Price Jr. said each event will serve as a “listening session” and that people who want to address the board should be asked to answer the question: “What are the two or three most important attributes the Board should consider in their selection of the next Chief of Police?” Speakers will have a three-minute time limit and should arrive before the meeting times to sign up.

