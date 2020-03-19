🔥St. Louis County police board picks Capt. Mary Barton as new police chief🔥

Capt. Mary Barton of the St. Louis County Police Department. 

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners has selected police Capt. Mary Barton as the ninth chief of police in the department’s history, the police department said.Barton is commander of the department’s West County precinct.She was selected from a field of eight applicants for the position. The police board had invited five lieutenant colonels and 18 captains to apply.Barton replaces Chief Jon Belmar, who is retiring on April 30 after a six-year tenure. He announced his departure on Feb. 10, hours before the county finalized a settlement to pay a gay lieutenant $10.25 million for a workplace discrimination case.Over the past month, the police oversight board held three listening sessions to ask county residents what qualities they wanted in their next chief. About 50 residents answered.At those sessions, the five commissioners — Price, Michelle Schwerin, Mark Gaertner, Dr. Laurie Punch and Thomasina Hassler — listened intently and took notes as local political leaders, former and current law enforcement officials, representatives of various community groups and concerned citizens spoke.

