St. Louis County Police board asks top commanders to apply for chief’s job

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners said on Friday it will take applications to be the next police chief from a field of five lieutenant colonels and 18 captains.In a memo on Friday to those candidates, board chairman William Ray Price Jr. said applications are due by 5 p.m. on March 11.The search is underway because of the Chief Jon Belmar is retiring on April 30 after a six-year tenure. The police board held the first of three community meetings on Wednesday to hear from residents about what they would like to see in his successor. The board was told that people want a new chief they can trust.The board can choose anyone for chief, including external candidates. But the memo issued Friday strongly suggests the board is looking only at internal candidates for the department’s new leader.In addition to a resume and a description of off-duty activities, the candidates must write three essays of less than 500 words:• Why do you desire to be the Chief of Police?• What are the key issues currently facing the County Police Department?• What are the key issues facing the County Police Department in the next five years?Price said the board may also ask for additional information, including financial disclosures, background checks and psychological examinations.The candidates who can apply are:• Lt. Col. Troy Doyle, commander of the division of operational support• Lt. Col. Jeff Bader, commander of the division of special operations• Lt. Col. Mike Busalaki, commander of the division of criminal investigations• Lt. Col. Bryan Ludwig, commander of the division of patrol• Capt. Jason Law, commander of the Jennings Precinct• Capt. John Wheeler, commander of the Central County Precinct• Capt. Mary Barton, commander of the West County Precinct• Capt. Tim Cunningham, commander of the North County Precinct• Capt. Jim Schneider, commander of the South County Precinct• Capt. James Mundel, commander of the Wildwood Precinct• Capt. Melissa Webb, commander of the Affton-Southwest Precinct• Capt. Norman Mann, commander of the Fenton Precinct• Capt. Mark Cox, commander of security services• Capt. Chuck Boshert, commander of drug enforcement• Capt. John Blake, commander of the intelligence unit• Capt. T. Tanner, commander of the bureau of professional standards• Capt. Juan Cox, commander of the bureau of strategy and risk management• Capt. Gerald Lohr, commander of tactical support• Capt. Guy Means, commander of the bureau of logistical support• Capt. Scott Melies, commander of the bureau of transit police• Capt. Kevin Lawson, commander of criminal identification• Capt. Steve Sack, commander of the communications bureau

St. Louis County police headquarters in Clayton. Photo by Christian Gooden of the Post-Dispatch.